Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral

The new poster of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item number in Allu Arjun’s next Pushpa: The Rise is out; shows her in a never-seen-before avater; take a look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shot for an item song with Allu Arjun for his upcoming film Pushpa: The rise. The song will see Samantha in a never-seen-before Avatar for Peppy Number. It is said that this is the first time she will be doing an item song in a movie. The song is all set to release on December 10 and the makers have announced the song launch date showing the sneak peek of Samantha’s bold look

“This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2’s moves ‘Sizzling Song of The Year’ on 10th DEC,” the tweet read.

Samantha can be seen in a sexy deep neck blue blouse and open hair in the poster. The image is covered with thick smog while she looks at the screen. It was reported that Samantha had demanded a whopping Rs 1.5 Crore to dance opposite Allu Arjun in this song.

Sukumar directs the film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, a Telugu action crime thriller that deals with the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh. The film features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj, along with others.

The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The film is one of the most anticipated projects from the Telugu film industry and is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021. Pushpa will be screened in Telugu and dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.



