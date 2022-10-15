Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ gets a new release date; THIS is when it will hit the theatres

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif -starrer ‘Tiger 3’ was to hit the cinema halls in January 2023. However, the film’s release date has now been pushed. Here is when the film will be released in the theatres.

Salman Khan fans have eagerly been waiting for the release of his upcoming next ‘Tiger 3’. After the success of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Salman and Katrina Kaif are returning to the screen with the third part of the ‘Tiger’ franchise.

The teaser of ‘Tiger 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was released a few months ago, showing the lead actors in their characters of ‘Tiger’ and Zoya’, respectively. With the teaser drop, the makers also announced the release date of ‘Tiger 3’; it was to release on April 21.

However, looks like Salman Khan fans will have to wait longer as the release date of ‘tiger 3’ has now been delayed by a few more months. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Salman Khan informed that the film will not be released on its pre-decided date of April 21, 2023.

As per the new release date, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ will hit the screens on Diwali 2023. “Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf,” wrote Salman in the post.

Check out his post here:

Apart from being released in Hindi, Tiger 3 will also be released in Tamil and Telugu. On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen playing an extended cameo role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Godfather’. Salman had also shared a video message for Chiranjeevi to congratulate him on the success of the film. The same was reciprocated by the South's megastar, who too shot a video, and thanked Salman as well as credited him for the film's success. Meanwhile, Salman is also gearing up for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jann’, co-starring actor Pooja Hegde. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Punjabi actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, Shehnaaz Gill.

