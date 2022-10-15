Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ gets a new release date; THIS is when it will hit the theatres

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif -starrer ‘Tiger 3’ was to hit the cinema halls in January 2023. However, the film’s release date has now been pushed. Here is when the film will be released in the theatres.

    Salman Khan Tiger 3 gets a new release date THIS is when it will hit the theatres drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    Salman Khan fans have eagerly been waiting for the release of his upcoming next ‘Tiger 3’. After the success of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Salman and Katrina Kaif are returning to the screen with the third part of the ‘Tiger’ franchise.

    The teaser of ‘Tiger 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was released a few months ago, showing the lead actors in their characters of ‘Tiger’ and Zoya’, respectively. With the teaser drop, the makers also announced the release date of ‘Tiger 3’; it was to release on April 21.

    However, looks like Salman Khan fans will have to wait longer as the release date of ‘tiger 3’ has now been delayed by a few more months. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Salman Khan informed that the film will not be released on its pre-decided date of April 21, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ makes a profit even before its release? Film’s OTT rights sold for THIS much

    As per the new release date, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ will hit the screens on Diwali 2023. “Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf,” wrote Salman in the post.

    Check out his post here:

    Apart from being released in Hindi, Tiger 3 will also be released in Tamil and Telugu. On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen playing an extended cameo role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Godfather’. Salman had also shared a video message for Chiranjeevi to congratulate him on the success of the film. The same was reciprocated by the South's megastar, who too shot a video, and thanked Salman as well as credited him for the film's success. Meanwhile, Salman is also gearing up for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jann’, co-starring actor Pooja Hegde. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Punjabi actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, Shehnaaz Gill.

    ALSO READ: Who was ‘Harry Potter’ star Robbie Coltrane? Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson pay tribute to ‘Hagrid’

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan Jawan makes a profit even before its release Film OTT rights sold for THIS much drb

    Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ makes a profit even before its release? Film’s OTT rights sold for THIS much

    Who was Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson pay tribute to Hagrid drb

    Who was ‘Harry Potter’ star Robbie Coltrane? Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson pay tribute to ‘Hagrid’

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts drb

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts

    Will Sreejita De be the first contestant to be evicted from the house drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Will Sreejita De be the first contestant to be evicted from the house?

    Supreme Court reprimands Ekta Kapoor for objectionable content over web series XXX drb

    Supreme Court reprimands Ekta Kapoor for ‘objectionable content’ over web series ‘XXX’

    Recent Stories

    Will David Warner return to BBL captaincy duties after code of conduct review?-ayh

    Will David Warner return to BBL's captaincy duties after code of conduct review?

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

    American double-speak exposed: Joe Biden now calls Pakistan most dangerous nation

    American double-speak exposed: Joe Biden now calls Pakistan most dangerous nation

    WATCH I am not Deepti Sharma, but I will do it... Mitchell Starc warning to Jos Buttler reignites Mankading run-out row-ayh

    WATCH: 'I'm not Deepti, but I'll do it...' - Mitchell Starc's warning to Jos Buttler reignites 'Mankading' row

    Maha Auto driver sexually harasses college student, drags her with vehicle; arrested - adt

    Maha: Auto driver sexually harasses college student, drags her with vehicle; arrested

    Recent Videos

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon
    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon