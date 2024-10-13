Salman Khan's old video goes viral where the actor appeals to vote for Baba Siddique

In a throwback viral video, Salman Khan is seen imploring voters to support the best candidates in their respective constituencies and particularly named Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique's sudden death has caused shockwaves in both the political and Bollywood spheres. Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was fatally murdered on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East. In the aftermath of this tragedy, an old video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has resurfaced on social media, illustrating the two men's strong friendship.

The video

The viral video depicts the 'Dabangg' actor imploring voters to support the best candidates in their respective constituencies. He particularly names Baba Siddique as a possible possibility. This moment depicts Bollywood's Shajaan's admiration for Siddique and emphasizes their friendship.

The news of Siddique's death sparked quick reactions from celebrities and politicians alike. Salman Khan paused filming for his show 'Bigg Boss 18' to rush to the hospital after learning of his friend's assassination. Sanjay Dutt was among the first to arrive at Lilavati Hospital. Other important figures, including Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, also paid their tributes.

About Baba Siddique

Baba Ziauddin Siddique was an Indian politician who served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Maharashtra's Bandra West seat. He was elected MLA for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009, and he also served as Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies (FDA) and Labour under Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh from 2004 to 2008.

