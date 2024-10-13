Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan's old video goes viral where the actor appeals to vote for Baba Siddique

    In a throwback viral video, Salman Khan is seen imploring voters to support the best candidates in their respective constituencies and particularly named Baba Siddique.

    Salman Khan's old video goes viral where the actor appeals to vote for Baba Siddique RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Baba Siddique's sudden death has caused shockwaves in both the political and Bollywood spheres. Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was fatally murdered on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East. In the aftermath of this tragedy, an old video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has resurfaced on social media, illustrating the two men's strong friendship.

    The video 

    The viral video depicts the 'Dabangg' actor imploring voters to support the best candidates in their respective constituencies. He particularly names Baba Siddique as a possible possibility. This moment depicts Bollywood's Shajaan's admiration for Siddique and emphasizes their friendship.

    The news of Siddique's death sparked quick reactions from celebrities and politicians alike. Salman Khan paused filming for his show 'Bigg Boss 18' to rush to the hospital after learning of his friend's assassination. Sanjay Dutt was among the first to arrive at Lilavati Hospital. Other important figures, including Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, also paid their tributes.

    Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan displays 'Royality' as she looks stunning in purple lehenga

    About Baba Siddique

    Baba Ziauddin Siddique was an Indian politician who served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Maharashtra's Bandra West seat. He was elected MLA for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009, and he also served as Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies (FDA) and Labour under Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh from 2004 to 2008.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru police issue notice to Bigg Boss Kannada 11 over controversial statements on women vkp

    Bengaluru police issue notice to Bigg Boss Kannada 11 over controversial statements on women

    Riteish Deshmukh to Raj Kundra-Bollywood mourns the loss of Baba Siddique RBA

    Riteish Deshmukh to Raj Kundra-Bollywood mourns the loss of Baba Siddique

    Taapsee Pannu shares 'Worst experience' with Turkish Airlines for over 24 hours delay RKK

    Taapsee Pannu shares 'Worst experience' with Turkish Airlines for over 24 hours delay

    Bigg Boss 18: Did Arfeen Khan convert to Islam? Here's what she said RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Did Arfeen Khan's wife convert to Islam? Here's what he said

    Bigg Boss 18 Gunaratna Sadavarte makes bold statement says Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte makes bold statement, says ‘Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Amazing health benefits of Flax seeds vkp

    Amazing health benefits of Flax seeds

    Reason behind Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours OUT RBA

    Reason behind Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours OUT

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe to start food truck service soon vkp

    Bengaluru: Rameshwaram Cafe to start food truck service soon

    Top 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 gcw

    Top 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000

    Bengaluru police issue notice to Bigg Boss Kannada 11 over controversial statements on women vkp

    Bengaluru police issue notice to Bigg Boss Kannada 11 over controversial statements on women

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon