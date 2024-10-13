Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor Khan displays 'Royality' as she looks stunning in purple lehenga

    Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share pictures in a purple lehenga she wore while attending a Dussehra event in Delhi.

    article_image1
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again wowed her fans with her stunning look. The actress resorted to social media to share a series of breathtaking images of herself dressed in a regal purple lehenga. Kareena looked every bit the diva, as fans crowded the comment section to acclaim her as a "Queen." The actress will soon appear in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

    article_image2

    Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared images of herself looking gorgeous in a lehenga. Her makeup is also on point. Her lehenga is a gorgeous shade of purple, with a scoop neckline blouse embellished with elaborate hand embroidery in vivid gold, green, and red. 

    article_image3

    She teamed it with a matching, richly adorned skirt, giving off royal overtones. To finish the ensemble, she wore a complementing dupatta with gold embroidered borders draped elegantly over her shoulder. With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, she accessorised her ethnic look with traditional silver jewellery, including a layered necklace, a broad bracelet on her wrist, and a pair of statement earrings.

    article_image4

    Assisted by makeup artist Mickey Contractor, Kareena was beautifully decked out with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes, complemented by blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a middle-parted bun and a red bindi adorning her forehead, she perfectly finished off her look.

