Salman Khan's mother wanted him to marry THIS actress who was 17 years younger to him!

On the sets of Bigg Boss 7, Salman Khan revealed that his mother was a big fan of Sanaya Irani and admired her so much that he wanted him to marry her.

When it comes to bachelor Bollywood celebrities, Salman Khan's name always comes up. He had been in linkups with several actresses such as Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, and more. But do you know his mother wanted him to marry this one actress? Salman Khan's mother wanted him to marry a well-known television star named Sanaya Irani. To promote the program, Rangrasiya, Sanaya Irani, and her co-star reel Harshad Arora went on Bigg Boss 7. Salman Khan was the host back then and he made the big reveal right here. He revealed that his mother was a big fan of Sanaya Irani and admired her a lot. So much so that she wanted Salman Khan to marry Sanaya.

Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Actor Shehzada Dhami REVEALS he was 'Humiliated' by 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' makers

Salman Khan relationships

Salman Khan has been associated with numerous divas in the past. He almost got married to Sangeeta Bijlani. They were in love and wanted to move forward. Their wedding cards were also printed. However, a few days before the wedding, Sangeeta called it off. Rumors say that Salman Khan's liaison with Somy Ali caused their breakup. However, Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani continue to be close friends. Salman was then linked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After his breakup, Salman found love again in Katrina Kaif. They had a solid relationship for years before calling it quits.

Latest Videos