    Salman Khan's hilarious encounter with fan creating 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' goes viral - Watch

    During the promotion of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's film "Farrey," Salman Khan had an encounter with a fan. While attempting to create a 'Pathan'-'Tiger' reel with Salman, the fan's efforts left Salman unable to contain his laughter.

    During a recent promotional event for 'Farrey,' Salman Khan engaged in a lighthearted interaction with a fan attempting to create a 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' reel, resulting in a video that has now gone viral. This amusing incident took place amidst Salman's active promotion of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film, 'Farrey.'

    During the promotional event, Salman Khan, currently basking in the success of 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif, encountered a fan eager to create a playful reel with him. The fan, attempting to mimic Shah Rukh Khan's voice, humorously exclaimed, "Pathaan aur Tiger ye hai." Salman couldn't contain his laughter, and despite the fan's four attempts, each take ended with Salman bursting into laughter, accompanied by chuckles from onlookers in the background.

    'Tiger 3' is the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe, following 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.' The film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. Notably, 'Tiger 3' boasts special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

    The film's soundtrack, composed by Pritam, and background score, composed by Tanuj Tiku, contribute to its cinematic appeal. With an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, 'Tiger 3' stands as the most expensive project under the Yash Raj Films banner.

    As for its box office performance, 'Tiger 3' has garnered a commendable collection of Rs 273.08 crore in India, proving its success in theaters and affirming its popularity among audiences.

    ALSO READ: Gippy Grewal after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack, says 'Have no friendship with Salman Khan…'

