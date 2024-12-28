Salman Khan 59th birthday: Superstar lands in Jamnagar with Lulia Vantur, family for celebration [WATCH]

Salman Khan arrived in Jamnagar with his family to celebrate his 59th birthday in grand style. Surrounded by tight security, Salman’s separate arrival created a buzz, while the Khan family’s joyous gathering, including Bollywood stars

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in Jamnagar on Friday, accompanied by his family, to celebrate his 59th birthday with grandeur. Taking extensive safety measures, Salman landed at Jamnagar airport on a separate charter flight, escorted by a robust security team.

The Khan family appeared visibly enthusiastic as they came together for the occasion. Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, was seen being escorted by her son Sohail Khan, while his stepmother, Helen, exuded grace in a traditional outfit. Sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband, Aayush Sharma, were also present, adding to the familial warmth of the gathering.

Sohail Khan offered a glimpse into their journey through his Instagram posts, showcasing videos of the family aboard a charter flight departing from Mumbai. Among the fellow passengers were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who added Bollywood charm to the event. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, also joined the entourage, dressed in a casual black Moschino t-shirt featuring a cheerful smiley print.

Salman’s individual arrival attracted significant attention as fans thronged the airport to catch a glimpse of the star. The actor, dressed in his signature black jacket, walked out surrounded by bodyguards, captivating onlookers with his charismatic presence. The arrival set the stage for an extravagant celebration expected to unfold later in the evening.

Anticipation among fans was also high for the teaser of Salman’s upcoming action thriller Sikandar, initially planned for a birthday release. However, the launch was postponed as a mark of respect for the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to an official statement by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the teaser, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will now be unveiled on December 28 at 11:07 AM.

As Salman gears up to celebrate his milestone birthday, his presence in Jamnagar has created a wave of excitement. With family and fans eagerly awaiting the evening’s festivities, the celebration promises to be an unforgettable affair filled with joy, love, and star-studded glamour.

