'Salaar' trailer reaction: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ignite mixed emotions from fans

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 twitter review: Prabhas' comeback film, directed by Prashant Neel, receives diverse responses, creating anticipation for its unique blend of action and drama.

The trailer for Prabhas' new movie, "Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire," is finally out, and fans have mixed reaction. The film, directed by Prashant Neel of "KGF" fame, stars Prabhas along with Shrutti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Following the disappointment of Prabhas' recent movie, "Adipurush," fans have been anxiously anticipating his comeback. The Salaar trailer, however, may not have met expectations entirely. It gives us a sneak peek into a thrilling story with Prabhas in a powerful role. Salaar promises a mix of action, political drama, and intense emotions. The trailer suggests a story with elements similar to "Baahubali" and the action vibes of "KGF," where Prabhas fights against all odds.Prithviraj Sukumaran plays 'Vardharaja Mannaar' who is Prabhas' best friend in the movie, adding an interesting twist. The film seems to explore themes of friendship and loyalty as Prabhas' character, Deva, and his friend face challenges together.

Following the release of the trailer, fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions. Positive responses indicated high anticipation for the movie, while others expressed dissatisfaction. Therefore, there was a varied range of reactions online.

One user wrote "Prashant Neel is coming with biggest action Thriller ever, Prabhas is looking dominating in his raw style, Salar is going to rule the box office"

Another praising the end scene in which Prabhas delivers a dilogue in english says, "Heroes of #PrashanthNeel & their English Dialogues are match made in Heaven"

One user deemed it as 'ok' saying that "but background music not impressive."

Another tweet read "Not meeting expectations😡😢"

One fan expressed excitement s stating , "What a trailer this is 💥#Prabhas𓃵 Anna back with fire 🔥Outstanding.. Vintage prabhas vasthunadu"

A user flatly dismissed the trailer, stating "Dunki chale ya na chale wo baad ki baat lekin Salaar nhi chalne wali#SalaarTrailer"

One hopeful fan expressed optimism and a positive response, stating " Lol no way people are already questioning neel's capabilities.. it's just that this trailer didn't meet our expectation that's all.. guy is here to rule..#SalaarTrailer"

Another tweet expressing disappointment read, "After seeing the #SalaarTrailer now it's very much confirmed that the lottery star is going to give another disaster film after adipurush"

Given the diverse range of responses, it remains intriguing to discover the ultimate fate of Prashant Neel's latest venture, as it hits the theaters on December 22, 2023 – whether it proves to be a success or a miss.

ALSO READ: 'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' trailer OUT: Prabhas emerges as lone warrior in action filled political drama