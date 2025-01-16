Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Shah Rukh Khan rushes to meet his friend at Lilavati Hospital (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly heading to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to visit Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence. The incident has shocked fans and the film industry, with Shah Rukh showing his support for Saif during this difficult time

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 12:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly heading to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to visit his close friend Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed multiple times during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence late on Wednesday night. The news of the attack has sent shockwaves throughout the film industry and among fans alike.

Shah Rukh and Saif share a long-standing camaraderie, having worked together in the iconic film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Shah Rukh also maintains a close relationship with Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has delivered memorable performances in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Asoka.

Although Shah Rukh Khan has not yet been seen in public following the incident, his luxury car was spotted by paparazzi on its way to Lilavati Hospital, quietly indicating his support for the family during this challenging time.

Saif Ali Khan, who sustained multiple stab wounds during a confrontation with the intruder, is currently under close medical observation at the hospital. Mumbai Police have confirmed that the incident was a robbery attempt that took place at around 4 AM. The police are actively searching for the suspect. Both the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch team are currently present at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, reviewing CCTV footage for leads. It was reported that Saif's servant attempted to apprehend the thief, which led to the altercation and Saif waking up during the commotion.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Kareena Kapoor's maid also got stabbed by robber; read report

The bond between Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has been evident both on-screen and off-screen. Their friendship, highlighted in Kal Ho Naa Ho, has been a fan favourite, with many hoping to see them together in more films in the future. The two have also been seen sharing laughs and moments together at various events.

