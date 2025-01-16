Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Kareena Kapoor's maid also got stabbed by robber; read report

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed with a knife during a burglary at his Bandra home around 2 am on Thursday. He is being hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital for a 10 cm neck wound and extensive stab wounds near his spine. The burglar confronted Saif's maid and became angry when Saif interfered.



Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed with a knife during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home at 2 a.m. on Thursday (January 16). Saif suffered many injuries, including a 10 cm neck wound and extensive knife wounds to his spine. He is now being treated at Lilavati Hospital.

According to Times Now, the burglar first accosted Saif's maid and stabbed her. Saif sought to intercede and defuse the situation, but the intruder became hostile, resulting in a violent struggle. Saif was hurt during the scuffle. The robber repeatedly struck him with a sharp instrument.

The incident took place at the Satguru Sharan complex, where Saif lives with his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. The police have recorded Saif's maid's statement. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, said, "The lady is doing fine. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital."

According to Bandra Police, an unidentified burglar fought with Saif's house help before the actor interfered, resulting in a melee. The perpetrator escaped after stabbing Saif with a sharp item that required surgery to remove. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

Dixit Gedam, confirmed, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and receiving treatment. Initial investigation suggests it was a lone attacker."

Niraj Uttamani, Lilavati Hospital's COO, reported that Saif was hospitalised around 3:30 a.m. with six stab wounds, two of which were deep and one dangerously close to the spine. His treatment is overseen by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi. Saif's team stated, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. We request patience as this is a police matter. Updates will follow."

