Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal says show has taken a 'different route'; show to start streaming from THIS date

Amazon Prime Video’s highly anticipated crime thriller series, Mirzapur, is gearing up for its third season premiere in July 5th this year. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of actors Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, expecting intense power struggles, revenge drama, and deepening family dynamics.

Ali Fazal, in an interview with The Free Press Journal, discussed his character and teased a different direction for this season. He hinted at delivering a more intriguing and remarkable performance, emphasizing the significance of his role in the Mirzapur franchise as "career-defining" and impactful for the industry. He acknowledged how the show has opened new opportunities and expanded his horizons, particularly impacting his journey in Hollywood.

Speaking about Mirzapur 3, Ali revealed that the season explores new dimensions of drama, incorporating intense hand combat and introducing both new characters and the loss of important ones. He expressed excitement over the character development, promising fans a more substantial and fiery portrayal of Guddu Pandit compared to the previous season. Ali emphasized that the upcoming season has been amped up by the creators, ensuring an exciting arc for Guddu filled with action.

This season of Mirzapur promises to satisfy fans’ expectations with its gripping narrative and dynamic character developments, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in the acclaimed series.

