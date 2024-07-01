Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal says show has taken a 'different route'; show to start streaming from THIS date

    Mirzapur, Amazon Prime's gripping crime thriller, returns with Season 3 in July. Led by Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the series promises intense power struggles, revenge, and deep family dynamics. Ali Fazal, discussing his role as Guddu Pandit, hints at a career-defining performance, promising new characters, intense drama, and thrilling action in the upcoming season

    Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal says show has taken a 'different route'; show to start streaming from THIS date ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

    Amazon Prime Video’s highly anticipated crime thriller series, Mirzapur, is gearing up for its third season premiere in July 5th this year. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of actors Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, expecting intense power struggles, revenge drama, and deepening family dynamics.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

    Ali Fazal, in an interview with The Free Press Journal, discussed his character and teased a different direction for this season. He hinted at delivering a more intriguing and remarkable performance, emphasizing the significance of his role in the Mirzapur franchise as "career-defining" and impactful for the industry. He acknowledged how the show has opened new opportunities and expanded his horizons, particularly impacting his journey in Hollywood.

    Speaking about Mirzapur 3, Ali revealed that the season explores new dimensions of drama, incorporating intense hand combat and introducing both new characters and the loss of important ones. He expressed excitement over the character development, promising fans a more substantial and fiery portrayal of Guddu Pandit compared to the previous season. Ali emphasized that the upcoming season has been amped up by the creators, ensuring an exciting arc for Guddu filled with action.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE

    This season of Mirzapur promises to satisfy fans’ expectations with its gripping narrative and dynamic character developments, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in the acclaimed series.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 5:48 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE ATG

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE

    Anant Ambani visits Krishna Kali temple in Maharashtra ahead of wedding with Radhika Merchant, his watch steals the spotlight gcw

    Anant Ambani visits Krishna Kali temple in Maharashtra, his watch steals the spotlight (WATCH)

    Mirzapur 3: Vijay Varma talks about sex scene with Shweta Tripathi and their characters in upcoming season gcw

    Mirzapur 3: Vijay Varma talks about sex scene with Shweta Tripathi and their characters in upcoming season

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's family given special treatment during jail visit, sparks criticism vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's family given special treatment during jail visit, sparks criticism

    I hit him with a slipper Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    ‘I hit him with a slipper’: Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

    Recent Stories

    tennis Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon due to shoulder injury snt

    BREAKING: Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon due to shoulder injury

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE ATG

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE

    India clinch convincing 10-wicket win over South Africa in one-off women's Test; WATCH team celebration snt

    India clinch convincing 10-wicket win over South Africa in one-off women's Test; WATCH team celebration

    Delhi HC dismisses BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in alleged liquor excise policy case snt

    Excise 'scam': Delhi HC HC dismisses BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in corruption, money-laundering cases

    You bowed down when shaking hands with PM': Rahul Gandhi criticizes Lok Sabha Speaker AJR

    'You bowed down when shaking hands with PM': Rahul Gandhi criticizes Lok Sabha Speaker

    Recent Videos

    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon