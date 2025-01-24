Saif Ali Khan records statement with Mumbai cops, recounts horrific night of attack at his home; Read

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan provided a detailed account to the Mumbai Police regarding the violent home invasion by the Bangladeshi national at his Bandra residence.

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 9:29 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 9:29 AM IST

Mumbai: Following the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home, Mumbai Police sources revealed that his statement was taken late on Thursday night. According to sources, Saif Ali Khan provided a detailed account of the incident to the police at his residence. Recounting the incident, Khan mentioned that he and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, were in their bedroom on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when they suddenly heard a scream from their younger son Jehangir's (Jeh) nanny.

"Real or just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing

According to Khan, he and Kareena Kapoor were awakened by the nanny's screams and immediately rushed to their son's room, where they confronted the alleged attacker. The nanny, Eliyama Philips, was terrified and screaming, while Jeh was crying, Khan told the police.

When Khan attempted to intervene, the attacker stabbed him multiple times in the back, neck, and hands, as per police sources. Despite his injuries, the actor managed to push the intruder into the room, while Philips took Jeh and locked herself in another room for safety, the sources added.

Saif Ali Khan and his family were present at their apartment when the intruder broke in, apparently with the intention of committing burglary. According to the nanny, Eliyama Philips, the attacker demanded Rs 1 crore from the family during the ordeal.

Khan was stabbed multiple times in the wee hours of January 16 at his Bandra residence. Later, the police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladesh national staying illegally in India.

