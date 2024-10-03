Samantha, Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha recently accused KT Rama Rao of interfering in Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's marriage, leading to their divorce. Her claims sparked controversy, with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and Nagarjuna Akkineni strongly denying the allegations and seeking privacy

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha recently made controversial allegations involving KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the high-profile divorce of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Surekha claimed that KTR’s involvement led to turmoil in the Akkineni family, ultimately resulting in the couple's separation.

Konda Surekha’s Allegations About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the Akkineni Family

According to Konda Surekha, KTR allegedly requested that Samantha be sent to him in return for not demolishing Nagarjuna Akkineni’s N-Convention Centre. She further claimed that when Samantha refused, it triggered her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Surekha also stated that Nagarjuna pressured Samantha to agree, but she did not comply, leading to the divorce.

The N-Convention Centre, owned by Nagarjuna, faced partial demolition by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on August 24, 2024, due to alleged encroachment on lake buffer zones. Later that day, Nagarjuna obtained a stay order from the High Court and shared an official statement via social media.

Surekha also accused KTR of tapping actresses’ phones to exploit their vulnerabilities and of forcing them into drug addiction for blackmail purposes. She mentioned that Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and their families were all aware of these events.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Response to Konda Surekha's Allegations

In response, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share her thoughts. She described the courage it takes to be a woman in the film industry, where they are often treated as props. Samantha urged Konda Surekha not to trivialize her journey, reminding her of the weight her words carry as a minister. She requested that her privacy be respected.

Samantha also clarified that her divorce was a private matter and asked for an end to any speculation. She emphasized that her separation from Naga Chaitanya was mutual, consensual, and amicable, without any political conspiracy. She urged people to refrain from involving her in political disputes and reiterated her non-political stance.

Naga Chaitanya’s Response to Konda Surekha’s Allegations

Naga Chaitanya also addressed the claims, calling them false, absurd, and unacceptable. He said that such statements not only harm those directly involved but also contribute to the media’s exploitation of celebrities' personal lives. Chaitanya stressed that women deserve respect and support, and he urged Surekha to be more mindful of her words.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Response to Konda Surekha’s Allegations

Nagarjuna Akkineni also rejected Konda Surekha’s accusations. Taking to social media, he expressed his disappointment, condemning the use of film stars' personal lives for political gains. He emphasized the importance of respecting privacy and requested Surekha retract her statements. Nagarjuna called the allegations against his family baseless and irrelevant, especially considering Surekha's role as a minister.

Naga Chaitanya Is Engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya has since moved forward and is now engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. His father, Nagarjuna, confirmed the engagement on social media, officially welcoming Sobhita into the family. Earlier, Nagarjuna shared that the engagement date was decided based on an auspicious time suggested by family astrologers. Chaitanya also commented on his upcoming wedding plans, stating that it would be a traditional ceremony involving close family and friends. He noted that the celebration would be more about meaningful relationships rather than grandeur.

