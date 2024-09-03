'Rest in peace Fudge...', Ananya Panday mourns the death of her 16-year old pet dog, a Yorkshire Terrier

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday is mourning the loss of her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Fudge, who had been with her for 16 years. Known for her love of animals, Ananya shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, reflecting on the deep bond she had with her loyal companion

    Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is grieving the loss of her cherished pet dog, Fudge, a Yorkshire Terrier who had been a significant part of her life since 2008. Known for her affection towards animals, Ananya has always shared a close connection with her pets, and Fudge was no exception. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she reminisced about the 16 years she spent with Fudge, sharing photos from her childhood featuring her mother Bhavana, sister Rysa, and grandmother alongside their beloved dog.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ananya’s message highlighted the deep bond she had with Fudge, whom she described as a fighter. She expressed how much she would miss him every day and reflected on the joy and love he brought into her life. The post was a poignant reminder of the role Fudge played as a member of her family.

    The shared pictures captured tender moments between Ananya, Rysa, and Fudge, showcasing the close relationship they all had with him. Fans and friends of Ananya extended their condolences through the comments. Sophie Choudry shared comforting words, suggesting that Fudge would continue to watch over Ananya from doggy heaven, while Shanaya Kapoor responded with love and a heart emoji. Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, also showed her support, and Karisma Kapoor expressed her sorrow, with Jackie Shroff adding that Fudge's spirit would always protect Ananya. Other celebrities like Anusha Dandekar, Alanna Panday, Armaan Malik, Zoya Akhtar, Amrita Arora, and Pulkit Samrat also conveyed their sympathies.

    This news comes a few months after Ananya welcomed a new pet into her life in May. She introduced her new dog, Riot, to her Instagram followers with a series of endearing pictures, expressing her excitement about her new furry companion and humorously hinting that her social media might become a fan page dedicated to Riot.

    On the professional front, Ananya was recently seen in Netflix’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Kalki Koechlin. She is also set to star in Prime Video’s upcoming web series Call Me Bae, scheduled for release on September 6. The series follows Bella, a young woman who moves from Delhi to Mumbai to start a new life. Ananya’s future projects include Control and The Untold Story of C. Sankaran Nair.

