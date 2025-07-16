Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at 79. Known for films and TV, he founded Creative Eye and was respected for his mythological shows like Om Namah Shivay.

Veteran actor, director and television producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

His last rites will be conducted at Waghji Bhai Wadi crematorium today.

On Wednesday morning, family members, along with close friends, gathered at Dheeraj Kumar's residence to offer their final respects.

Veteran actor Raza Murad remembered the late actor and told ANI, " He earned fame as well as respect. He lived a good life and was a very simple and good person. He achieved his position by working honestly..."



Producer Asit Kumarr Modi said it is a "great loss" for the TV industry.

"...The television industry has suffered a great loss with the demise of Dheeraj Kumar. I am very shocked because I had met him just a week ago...," he added.







The actor had been reportedly battling pneumonia and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The actor's mortal remains will be taken to his house from the hospital on Wednesday morning for the antim darshan.

Dheeraj Kumar's contribution to the entertainment industry spanned decades and various media. The actor had a long and respected career in both film and television.

He started his journey in the entertainment industry in 1965 and went on to act in over 21 Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984.

In Hindi cinema, he was best known for his roles in films such as 'Swami', 'Heera Panna', 'Raaton Ka Raja', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', and others.

Kumar also made a strong mark in television.

The actor founded the production house Creative Eye, which became known for its mythological and spiritual TV shows, including 'Om Namah Shivay'.

His work in this space earned him recognition for bringing Indian cultural stories to audiences across the country.

