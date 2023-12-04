Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's vacation photos accidently displayed at actor Nani's promotional event

The incident occurred during Nani and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film 'Hi Nanna' promotional event in Visakhapatnam when the photos were projected on the big screen. Nani later apologized for whatever happened.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's vacation photos were recently exhibited on the big screen during a promotional event for Telugu star Nani's next flick 'Hi Nanna', proving that the two are dating. This made many people uncomfortable, including Hi Nanna's heroine, Mrunal Thakur. Post this, Nani has issued an apology for what had happened at the event.

The incident

The incident occurred during the 'Hi Nanna' event in Visakhapatnam when the photos were projected on the big screen, everyone was taken aback. Nani and Mrunal were both spotted with an awkward smile. The show's anchor requested the technician to remove it, but it appeared to be a pre-planned ploy.

Nani's apology

When asked about it, Nani said in an interview that he regrets what happened and that the photo was removed before he realized what was going on. He also stated that they are all good friends and Vijay and Rashmika are aware of what is going on.

"However, if it caused genuine distress to anyone, the team and I sincerely apologize," Nani stated that neither anchor Suma nor him were aware of what was about to occur. "It's a movie event, not one for a gossip website for us to pull such stunts," he said.

Also Read: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in the gym, see heart thumping workout video

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have yet to comment on what happened. The event has also made people speculate if the 'Geetha Govindam' actors are real-life lovers. So far, both have claimed that they are simply good friends. They appeared in films like 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam'.