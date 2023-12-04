Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's vacation photos accidently displayed at actor Nani's promotional event

    The incident occurred during Nani and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film 'Hi Nanna' promotional event in Visakhapatnam when the photos were projected on the big screen. Nani later apologized for whatever happened.

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's vacation photos accidently displayed at actor Nani's promotional event
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 7:18 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's vacation photos were recently exhibited on the big screen during a promotional event for Telugu star Nani's next flick 'Hi Nanna', proving that the two are dating. This made many people uncomfortable, including Hi Nanna's heroine, Mrunal Thakur. Post this, Nani has issued an apology for what had happened at the event.

    The incident

    The incident occurred during the 'Hi Nanna' event in Visakhapatnam when the photos were projected on the big screen, everyone was taken aback. Nani and Mrunal were both spotted with an awkward smile. The show's anchor requested the technician to remove it, but it appeared to be a pre-planned ploy.

    Nani's apology

    When asked about it, Nani said in an interview that he regrets what happened and that the photo was removed before he realized what was going on. He also stated that they are all good friends and Vijay and Rashmika are aware of what is going on. 

    "However, if it caused genuine distress to anyone, the team and I sincerely apologize," Nani stated that neither anchor Suma nor him were aware of what was about to occur. "It's a movie event, not one for a gossip website for us to pull such stunts," he said.

    Also Read: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in the gym, see heart thumping workout video

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have yet to comment on what happened. The event has also made people speculate if the 'Geetha Govindam' actors are real-life lovers. So far, both have claimed that they are simply good friends. They appeared in films like 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam'.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 7:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in the gym, see heart thumping workout video RKK

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in the gym, see heart thumping workout video

    Fighter first look out: Hrithik Roshan unveils his character for Siddharth Anand's action-thriller SHG

    'Fighter' first look out: Hrithik Roshan unveils his character for Siddharth Anand's action-thriller

    Animal Will Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? ATG

    'Animal': Will Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer release on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

    AskSrk Session: Shah Rukh Khan talks about his movie Dunki, parents, favourite Punjabi dish and more RBA

    #AskSrk Session: Shah Rukh Khan talks about his movie Dunki, parents, favourite Punjabi dish and more

    Recent Stories

    Mrunal Thakur's latest saree ensemble sets the perfect tone for this season's wedding attire - Photos SHG

    Mrunal Thakur's latest saree ensemble sets the perfect tone for this season's wedding attire - Photos

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents AJR

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents

    RV College of Engineering osts AICTE-ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Program on SoC Design

    RV College of Engineering osts AICTE-ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Program on SoC Design

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in the gym, see heart thumping workout video RKK

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in the gym, see heart thumping workout video

    cricket Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: 10 quotes by the Indian opener osf

    Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: 10 quotes by the Indian opener

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon