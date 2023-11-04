Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RARKPK: Did Shahbana Azmi want to remove her makeup in funeral scene? Here's what Karan Johar revealed

    Karan Johar shared an amusing anecdote from his film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," revealing Shabana Azmi's concern about makeup during a funeral scene, highlighting the balance between realism and cinematic clarity. The film marked Johar's successful return to directing

    RARKPK Did Shahbana Azmi want to remove her makeup in funeral scene? Here's what Karan Johar revealed ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Karan Johar made a triumphant return to the director's chair with his recent film, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," featuring the talented ensemble of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Shabana Azmi. The film achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success, marking a significant milestone in Karan Johar's filmmaking journey. During a recent conversation Karan Johar shared insights into his approach to filmmaking and offered an interesting anecdote from the making of the movie.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Johar expressed his perspective on filmmaking, emphasizing that he isn't always fixated on depicting absolute reality in his films. He highlighted an amusing incident involving Shabana Azmi, a renowned actress known for her commitment to her roles and attention to detail.

    In the film, there was a scene where Shabana Azmi's character had to prepare food. However, Azmi was particularly concerned about looking pitch-perfect even while portraying the act of cooking. This concern for appearance during such a commonplace activity showcased her dedication to her craft.

    ALSO READ: 'Dunki' Drop 1 bash: Does Shah Rukh Khan personally answer 'ASK SRK' questions? Here's what he said

    Johar went on to recall another memorable sequence in the film, a funeral scene, in which Azmi's character was expected to appear as though she had just lost a loved one. However, Shabana Azmi had a unique request for this scene. She asked if she could remove her makeup to create a more authentic look, as one would when grieving for a departed family member.

    ALSO READ: 'Dunki' new poster OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others on journey to fulfill dreams

    Karan Johar, known for his meticulous attention to detail in filmmaking, shared his perspective on the matter with Azmi, suggesting that they strike a balance between preserving a certain level of makeup for the camera's clarity and ensuring a realistic portrayal. However, Shabana Azmi expressed her view that the quest for complete reality might be taken too far in this context.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki new poster OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others on journey to fulfill dreams SHG

    'Dunki' new poster OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others on journey to fulfill dreams

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details vma

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details

    Ira Khan starts much-awaited pre-wedding soiree with fiance Nupur Shikhare vma

    Ira Khan starts much-awaited pre-wedding soiree with fiance Nupur Shikhare

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan confronts Mannara Chopra for 'molest' remark; says this to her SHG

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan confronts Mannara Chopra for 'molest' remark; says this to her

    BTS stars V, Jimin playfully halted Jungkook's live session - WATCH vma

    BTS stars V, Jimin playfully halted Jungkook's live session - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    cricket Jason Holder turns 32: 8 quotes by the former West Indian captain osf

    Jason Holder turns 32: 8 quotes by the former West Indian captain

    Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB storage variant quietly launched in India Check specs price more gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB storage variant quietly launched in India: Check specs, price & more

    Skin health, Eye health to hydration: 7 reasons to eat carrots in Winter ATG

    Skin health, Eye health to hydration: 7 reasons to eat carrots in Winter

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan off to a phenomenal start to the 401 run chase, Rain interrupts the game avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan off to a phenomenal start to the 401 run chase, Rain interrupts the game

    Football Marco Verratti's Magnificent Moments: Top 8 Football performances osf

    Marco Verratti's Magnificent Moments: Top 8 Football performances

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon