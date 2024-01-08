Esha Gupta joins 'Explore Indian Islands' trend, shares stunning throwback picture from Lakshadweep vacation

Maldives ministers made derogatory remarks on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep Island visit and said that India can never compete with Maldives.

Many of us have wished to visit the Maldives after seeing photographs of Bollywood celebrities enjoying the beautiful views there. Celebrities have been sighted on holiday in the Maldives however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the Indian Lakshadweep Islands to promote them as a tourist destination. Following his visit, many Indians realized that we, too, have a beautiful island in India. Amid the row, actress Esha Gupta shared a throwback photo of her from her trip to Lakshadweep Islands.

Esha Gupta Lakshadweep Islands post

Esha Gupta shared a throwback photo from the Lakshadweep islands on Instagram and wrote, "Take me back to the most beautiful beach to the sand in my feet to the sun on my face to the magic that is Lakshadweep, I can't wait to return #exploreindianislands #yehmeraindia"

Maldives minister criticizes Prime Minister Modi

The post on X read, "What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives." They further stated that India cannot compete with the Maldives.

Row over the Maldives and Lakshadweep Islands

The Maldives minister's remark has stung many people, and many Indians have canceled their trips to the islands. Approximately 8,000 Indians have reportedly canceled their trip to the Maldives. According to reports, the Maldives' government has suspended the Minister who appointed him to this position.

Many actors, including Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and others, backed PM Narendra Modi's plan to explore Indian islands. Following the virality of PM Modi's post, Maldives' Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts Mariyam Shiuna posted a post mocking PM Modi.