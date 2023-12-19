Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt wish on Lin Laishram's birthday - "I’m just grateful to you being.."

    Randeep Hooda marks Lin Laishram's birthday by sharing adorable snapshots of the couple, accompanied by a delightful caption. Lin replies to the affectionate gesture with her response in the comments section.

    Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt wish on Lin Laishram's birthday - "I'm just grateful to you being.." SHG
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 7:43 PM IST

    On this special day of December 19th, Lin Laishram, the talented actress known for her role in "Jaane Jaan," is celebrating her first birthday after tying the knot with actor Randeep Hooda. The couple exchanged their vows on November 29th in a beautiful ceremony in Lin's hometown of Manipur, following the cherished Meitei tradition. To add more joy to their journey, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on December 11th, attended by notable names like Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia.

    To express his heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife, Randeep Hooda, famous for his roles in "Jannat 2" and the recent thriller "Sergeant," took to Instagram. He shared some delightful pictures capturing the essence of their post-wedding bliss. One photo showcases them joyfully seated on a bike, while another captures a sweet moment as they look at each other with affection, both dressed in stylish outfits. In a sweet caption he wrote, "शुक्र है के भागना नहीं पड़ा 😜 From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. 🥰🥰❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 On a serious note, Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness, it needed. Love you always @linlaishram 🤗🥰"

    Responding to the wish Lin commented, "😂😂😂 Love you more❤️❤️❤️"

    As the couple enjoys the bliss of marriage, Randeep Hooda continues to make waves in the film industry. Having recently impressed audiences in the crime thriller web series "Inspector Avinash" and the film "Sergeant," he is currently deeply involved in the ambitious biopic "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar," where he not only plays the lead role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar but also takes on the role of director for this significant project.

    Lin Laishram, who last graced the screen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller "Jaane Jaan," is marking her birthday with the warmth of marital bliss. The couple's love story is beautifully captured in these charming pictures, showcasing the magic of their union.

    ALSO READ: 'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' to release on THIS date

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 7:43 PM IST
    Video Icon