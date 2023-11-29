Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal's brother Atul slams show, says, 'Does not care about anyone's mental health'

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal's brother Atul took to his Instagram stories and revealed the real reason for declining Bigg Boss' invite to come on the show with his brother's fans. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal's brother Atul slams show, says, 'Does not care about anyone's mental health'
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Anurag Dobhal, also known as Babu Bhaiya and UK07 rider, has made headlines for his unruly antics during the television reality show Bigg Boss 17. The motorcyclist and YouTuber has a large fan base and is gaining notoriety for challenging Bigg Boss and Salman Khan's crew for being biased. Bigg Boss had disclosed that he had invited Anurag's family to the show but they denied it. 

    Bigg Boss challenges Anurag 

    Anurag Dobhal has been pointing out his absence from Bigg Boss 17 and he has been vocal about the show's favoritism toward TV personalities and celebrities such as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. His incessant nagging landed him a lecture from the show's host, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss addressed Anurag Dobhal's comments in the previous episode, telling him that he was prejudiced in the show but also biased towards him.

    Atul Dobhal on social media

    After this, Anurag's brother Atul Dobhal took to social media to express his feelings. He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "They (Bigg Boss) called us and said, ki Anurag se direct baat nahi hogi aap aana brosena ke saath, and Bigg Boss se question karna. So they can make a mess of Brosena. Not stupid enough to fall into your traps. Anurag se direct baat karwao, mene bola tha. I'll come, but not just to talk to Bigg Boss. I would like to speak with my brother.

    (I requested that they make me speak with my brother directly. Stop, how much lower will you go to target someone?)

    He also wrote in one of his stories that no one cares about anyone's mental health in the show and the fact that if someone does something to themselves, they will all come with candles in their hands.  

    (No one cares about anyone's mental health, and when they take an extreme step, everyone shows up with a candle).

    The controversy 

    Bigg Boss revealed that Anurag's family was invited to appear on the show, but they declined. Anurag stood up for himself and his supporters, whom he refers to as #Brosena. He stated that he would like to leave the program voluntarily, even if it means paying the team 2 crore rupees.

