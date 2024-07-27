Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents convinced him for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone?

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to prominence with his performance in Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy, which also starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The 31-year-old then wowed the audience with his flawless performance in 'Gehraiyaan', which stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant recently discussed his initial reluctance to sign the Shakun Batra film, which focused on the issue of adultery. He also mentioned that he was really nervous about the scenes with him and hence he discussed it with his parents. Siddhant's parents convinced him and made him feel normal about the scenes and encouraged him.

The incident

Siddhant told in an interview that he panicked while filming an intimate sequence with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in 'Gehraiyaan'. The event spiraled out of control, prompting Karan Johar, a prominent filmmaker, and Siddhant's father to intercede. Siddhant shared that his father gave him a pep talk before the moment, saying, "I remember my dad speaking to me. Listen, 99% of people in India will do everything to obtain this opportunity. They will not give it a second thought. What are you even thinking? Please be a guy and be professional; this is your work."

Also read: Did Malaika Arora avoid Arjun Kapoor? Actress walks past him, he still protects her from crowd (WATCH VIDEO)

Siddhant's worry overcame him, but his father managed the situation. The actor also said how his father calmed him down with his advice and reminded him of the wonderful chance he had been given. He claimed his father asked him to perform the part if he wanted to be a professional actor. Siddhant claimed that his introversion and shyness hampered his ability to portray the intimate encounter with Deepika. He admitted that his personality prevented him from making the first move in any of his relationships. The actor also recounted how Karan Johar had to step in and make him see sense.

Latest Videos