Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate New Year in Thailand along with family; Riddhima Kapoor shares pictures

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha celebrated New Year 2025 in Thailand with close family, including Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Captivating moments, from heartwarming family photos to viral videos of celebrations, showcased love, togetherness, and festive cheer

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate New Year in Thailand along with family; Riddhima Kapoor shares pictures ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 9:11 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 9:11 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their daughter Raha, welcomed the New Year in Thailand. The couple was joined by close family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and others. Photos and videos from their vacation have been widely shared on social media, drawing admiration from fans.

A photo shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her social media account showcased the family posing together, all smiles. In her caption, she mentioned how memories created together last a lifetime and used hashtags such as Thailand Diaries, Family Holiday, and New Year 2025. Fans expressed their excitement, with one commenting affectionately about Raha and another appreciating the photo's beauty. Both Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima provided glimpses of the festivities on Instagram.

Neetu Kapoor shared a post wishing her followers a “Happy 2025," while Riddhima expressed excitement about the year ahead, stating the party had just begun and that 2025 was ready to shine. A standout image captured during the celebrations showed Ranbir holding Raha in his arms as Alia embraced him, reflecting the family’s warmth and togetherness. Alia and Raha also took a few selfies, adding an intimate touch to their holiday moments.

A video from the celebration, which has now gone viral, showed Ranbir running toward Alia as the clock struck midnight. The two embraced under the fireworks, after which Alia greeted her family and friends with hugs. Both actors wore chic black outfits and celebrated the occasion at a tropical location featuring a massive pool.

The family had departed for their New Year vacation the previous week, accompanied by their daughter Raha, whose adorable moments at the airport melted hearts. In a video, Raha, dressed in a cozy white outfit with tiny red patterns, was seen waving at the paparazzi and saying goodbye while in Alia's arms. This heartwarming gesture brought smiles to her parents' faces. Alia looked stylish in a white shirt and beige trousers, while Ranbir kept it casual in a blue jacket and jeans during the airport security check.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia are set to collaborate in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, marking their first film together after Brahmāstra. Recently, Ranbir starred in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, which achieved significant box office success. Alia, on the other hand, appeared in Jigra, which faced challenges at the box office and reportedly led to a feud between Karan Johar and Divya Khosla Kumar.

