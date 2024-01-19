Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Kailash Kher dedicates song 'Ram Ka Dham' ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Singer Kailash Kher dedicated his latest song, 'Ram Ka Dham,' to Ayodhya's famous Ram Temple. He has also been invited to the temple consecration ceremony, which will be held on January 22.

Singer Kailash Kher is among those invited to the Ram Mandir's inauguration event in Ayodhya. He also dedicated his latest song, 'Ram Ka Dham', to the auspicious Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual. In a recent interview, the singer expressed his delight about the same.

Kailash Kher, a Bollywood musician, has been invited to attend the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' event on January 22 at Ayodhya. Speaking about his new song 'Ram Ka Dham', Kailash stated,"The entire country is looking forward to the inauguration of the auspicious temple, and it feels like we are celebrating Diwali. While the entire world celebrates the occasion, the song 'Ram Ka Dham' talks about its backstory, the pain and the struggles behind it."

Kher continued, "I was invited one and a half months ago. It was happiness everywhere. Congratulations were showering upon me. I want to thank India and the Indians, who also reside in my heart. I don't call them fans, they are a part of my heart. I am very grateful to be invited to the auspicious ceremony. I am very happy to receive the invitation for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. I am very excited about going there to attend the ceremony."

He said, "I am going to wear a dhoti remembering my late father. I believe my late parents would be very happy to see the same. I am very excited about it and I believe everyone will be showering their blessings on me on that day."

Listen to 'Ram Ka Dham' here:

On Thursday, January 18, Doordarshan National's main station broadcasted a bhajan titled 'Shri Ram Lalla'. The song was sung by Sonu Nigam. The film includes drone pictures of Ayodhya as well as a part showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi praying at one of the city's temples.

Mukul Varma and Amitabh S Verma wrote the bhajan words, which Nigam sang. The soundtrack was composed by Amitabh S Verma. The song was published ahead of the Ram Temple's opening on Monday, January 22, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.