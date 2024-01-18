Entertainment

Ram Mandir: Know Anushka Sharma's special connection with Ayodhya

The grand Ayodhya temple will be consecrated on January 22 with Lord Ram Lalla's statue.  Virat Kohli and Anushka  Sharma have been invited to the occasion.

A-list superstars including Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and Amitabh Bachchan are anticipated to attend.

Anushka Sharma has a special connection to Ayodhya. She was born in Ayodhya in a military hospital on May 1, 1988, to army officer father Ajay Kumar Sharma.

Ajay Kumar Sharma served in the Indian Army's Dogra Regiment in Ayodhya.

Anushka routinely visits India's famous temples, showing her religious bent. This leads her spiritual and cultural passion.

This connection adds a personal touch to her involvement in events related to Ayodhya, including the inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir on January 22.

