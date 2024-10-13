Ram Charan adopted an Elephant in Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s name

Alia Bhatt, who is presently promoting her latest film Jigra, revealed a sweet story about her RRR co-star, Telugu superstar Ram Charan. Charan adopted a wild elephant as a compassionate gift following the birth of Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor. Ram Charan also gave a wonderful wooden elephant toy to Bhatt's home.

Alia Bhatt reveals Ram Charan's gift

Alia described the incident saying, "This is a pretty amusing story. A month after Raha's birth, I stepped down to take a walk. Suddenly, someone approached me and said, "Ma'am, Ram Charan sir has sent an elephant." I was stunned. I was like, "Anything can happen: I could have a giant elephant walking in my building right now."

She explained, "It wasn't an actual elephant. He sent a wooden elephant after adopting a wild elephant named Raha. He made such a wonderful gesture. We call that elephant Ele and keep it at our dining table on the fifth floor. Raha frequently gets on it and plays."

Netizens react to Ram Charan's gesture

Netizens appreciated the gesture's thoughtfulness and symbolic meaning. In a world where gifts can often feel transitory, this one stood out for its combination of personal warmth and environmental responsibility.

