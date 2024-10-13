Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan adopted an Elephant in Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s name

    Telugu superstar Ram Charan adopted a wild elephant as a compassionate gift following the birth of Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor.

    Alia Bhatt, who is presently promoting her latest film Jigra, revealed a sweet story about her RRR co-star, Telugu superstar Ram Charan. Charan adopted a wild elephant as a compassionate gift following the birth of Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor. Ram Charan also gave a wonderful wooden elephant toy to Bhatt's home.

    Alia Bhatt reveals Ram Charan's gift

    Alia described the incident saying, "This is a pretty amusing story. A month after Raha's birth, I stepped down to take a walk. Suddenly, someone approached me and said, "Ma'am, Ram Charan sir has sent an elephant." I was stunned. I was like, "Anything can happen: I could have a giant elephant walking in my building right now."

    She explained, "It wasn't an actual elephant. He sent a wooden elephant after adopting a wild elephant named Raha. He made such a wonderful gesture. We call that elephant Ele and keep it at our dining table on the fifth floor. Raha frequently gets on it and plays."

    Also read: Jigra review: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer will not please your JIGRA! Film lacks storyline

    Netizens react to Ram Charan's gesture

    Netizens appreciated the gesture's thoughtfulness and symbolic meaning. In a world where gifts can often feel transitory, this one stood out for its combination of personal warmth and environmental responsibility.

    Asianet's 'Jigra' review

     'Jigra' falls short in its failure to maintain momentum and the narrative tries to stay coherent, alternating between melodrama and action without striking a perfect balance. Key storyline aspects appear rushed or underdeveloped, depriving the story of the depth required to fully engage audiences in the characters' journeys. What might have been a riveting examination of resilience and justice instead feels like a collection of disjointed tales.

