    Rajinikanth turns 73: Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and others wish Thalaivar on his birthday

    Today, December 12, marks the 73rd birthday of superstar Rajinikanth. Dhanush and numerous celebs and admirers flocked to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 9:33 AM IST

    Rajinikanth turned 73 on December 12, and social media has been flooded with birthday greetings and tributes. His former son-in-law, actor Dhanush, was among the first few celebs to wish Thalaivar a happy birthday. Many celebrities, production companies, and fans have expressed their condolences on social media, posting photographs and tribute videos. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is filming 'Thalaivar 170,' his forthcoming feature.

    On Rajinikanth's birthday, his classic flicks are re-released in theatres. Similarly, his hit film 'Muthu' was just re-released and is playing to full audiences across Tamil Nadu.

    Superstar turned 73 today, December 12, and his fans and friends are gearing up to celebrate. His ex-son-in-law, actor Dhanush, was one of the first celebrities to wish him a happy birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth (sic)," with a series of folded-hands and heart emojis.

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raghava Lawrence posted their birthday wishes for Thalaivar with memorable photos.

    On the work front: 
    Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer' was one of Rajinikanth's best successes in 2023. The film grossed over Rs 650 crore at the box office globally. The film 'Lal Salaam,' in which he plays a lengthy cameo, will be released next. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, his daughter, is directing the film.

    Meanwhile, he is now filming 'Thalaivar 170' with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel of 'Jai Bhim' fame. Following that, he would collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in 'Thalaivar 171'. This film, according to Lokesh, will be a single experimental film rather than part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

