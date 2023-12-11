Entertainment

Rajinikanth turns 73: 6 lesser known facts about Thalaiva

Image credits: Instagram

Bus conductor turned superstar

Before entering the film industry, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor in Bangalore and his transition from a humble background to becoming a superstar is an inspiring story. 

Image credits: Instagram

Stunt performer

Rajinikanth often performs his stunts without a body double. His style and mannerisms have made him an icon in Indian cinema.

Image credits: Instagram

Political ambitions

In 2017, Rajinikanth formed a political party called Rajini Makkal Mandram, as of my last update, his active participation in politics remained limited. 

Image credits: Instagram

Social work

Rajinikanth is actively involved in philanthropy and social work and has supported various charitable causes and initiated programs for underprivileged people. 

Image credits: Instagram

Spiritual inclinations

Rajinikanth follows the teachings of various spiritual leaders and incorporates spiritual elements in his public speeches and films.

Image credits: Instagram

Global fanbase

Rajinikanth has a massive fan following not just in India but also internationally, particularly in Japan and Southeast Asia, where he enjoys a cult-like status among audiences.

Image credits: Instagram
