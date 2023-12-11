Entertainment
Before entering the film industry, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor in Bangalore and his transition from a humble background to becoming a superstar is an inspiring story.
Rajinikanth often performs his stunts without a body double. His style and mannerisms have made him an icon in Indian cinema.
In 2017, Rajinikanth formed a political party called Rajini Makkal Mandram, as of my last update, his active participation in politics remained limited.
Rajinikanth is actively involved in philanthropy and social work and has supported various charitable causes and initiated programs for underprivileged people.
Rajinikanth follows the teachings of various spiritual leaders and incorporates spiritual elements in his public speeches and films.
Rajinikanth has a massive fan following not just in India but also internationally, particularly in Japan and Southeast Asia, where he enjoys a cult-like status among audiences.