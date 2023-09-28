Raj Kundra to star in biopic on jail experience following controversial arrest, read details

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and a controversial businessman, is going to star in his own biopic about his time in jail. Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in making and posting of pornographic content on a application and was kept behind the bars for 63 days.

As per an insider to the entertainment world Raj Kundra’s biopic will tell the story of what Raj Kundra went through during those 63 days. The insider said “The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of the most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script.”

In 2022, Kundra sent a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said he didn't do anything wrong and believed that a businessman and some police officers were working together to get him in trouble. Kundra asked the CBI to look into the case and said that important police officers from Mumbai were involved in making him look guilty. Kundra wrote in his letter - “I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers,”

In December 2022, the Supreme Court said that Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey, and Sherlyn Chopra could get bail before they were even arrested in the case. The Bombay High Court had earlier said no to Kundra's request for protection from getting arrested in the case.

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary