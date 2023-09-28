Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raj Kundra to star in biopic on jail experience following controversial arrest, read details

    Raj Kundra set to star in his own jail-time biopic. The biopic delves into his difficult 63 days in Arthur Road Jail, offering a unique perspective on his journey.

    Raj Kundra to star in biopic on jail experience following controversial arrest, read the details SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and a controversial businessman, is going to star in his own biopic about his time in jail. Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in making and posting of pornographic content on a  application and was kept behind the bars for 63 days.

     As per an insider to the entertainment world Raj Kundra’s biopic will tell the story of what Raj Kundra went through during those 63 days. The insider said “The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of the most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script.”

    In 2022, Kundra sent a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said he didn't do anything wrong and believed that a businessman and some police officers were working together to get him in trouble. Kundra asked the CBI to look into the case and said that important police officers from Mumbai were involved in making him look guilty. Kundra wrote in his letter - “I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers,”
    In December 2022, the Supreme Court said that Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey, and Sherlyn Chopra could get bail before they were even arrested in the case. The Bombay High Court had earlier said no to Kundra's request for protection from getting arrested in the case.

    ALSO READ: Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact Check: Thiruvananthapuram roads NOT to be shut for Rajinikanth's movie shoot anr

    Fact Check: Thiruvananthapuram roads NOT to be shut for Rajinikanth's movie shoot

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins birthday in Malaysia shares family photo ATG

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins birthday in Malaysia; shares family photo

    Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary ADC

    Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins Uyir, Ulga's birthday in Malaysia; see photos ADC

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins Uyir, Ulga's birthday in Malaysia; see photos

    Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon reunite after 9 years for Ganapath - A Hero Is Born, teaser to release tomorrow RKK

    Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon reunite after 9 years for 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born', teaser to release tomorrow

    Recent Stories

    Fact Check: Thiruvananthapuram roads NOT to be shut for Rajinikanth's movie shoot anr

    Fact Check: Thiruvananthapuram roads NOT to be shut for Rajinikanth's movie shoot

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins birthday in Malaysia shares family photo ATG

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins birthday in Malaysia; shares family photo

    Bengaluru: Here's how you can book auto through Metro Mitra app at Jayanagar metro vkp

    Bengaluru: Here's how you can book auto through Metro Mitra app at Jayanagar metro

    How to use turmeric effectively for allergies rkn

    How to use turmeric effectively for allergies

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details

    Recent Videos

    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon