Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raha Kapoor's interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor goes VIRAL; Ranbir, Alia jets off to vacation with family

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha were spotted at Mumbai airport on today, joined by Neetu Kapoor. The family was seen traveling together, with adorable moments shared between Raha and her grandmother

    Raha Kapoor's interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor goes VIRAL; Ranbir, Alia jets off to vacation with family - WATCH
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    On the morning of September 16, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at Mumbai airport, headed to an undisclosed destination. They were accompanied by their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother, actress Neetu Kapoor. While the couple was checking their tickets, Raha shared an adorable moment with her grandmother, even waving goodbye to the paparazzi before they entered the airport.

    Earlier, Alia Bhatt was spotted stepping out of her luxury car, carrying baby Raha in her arms as they headed toward the airport gate. Shortly after, Ranbir Kapoor joined them. Once they had their tickets checked, Neetu Kapoor arrived, and Raha couldn’t help but engage with her grandmother. The little one excitedly communicated with her dadi, with Neetu responding in a baby voice, creating a heartwarming interaction.

    ALSO READ: Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH

    Alia opted for comfortable travel attire, donning a basic tee and trousers layered with an oversized denim jacket. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked stylish in a green athleisure set paired with a white t-shirt and matching shoes. Neetu Kapoor sported an elegant all-black outfit, complete with a blazer and matching pants.

    A day prior, Raha also participated in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at the Kapoor residence. On September 15, Karisma Kapoor shared several inside photos from the event on Instagram, captioning them "Modaks and Memories." The pictures featured the entire Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons Taimur and Jeh, along with Ranbir and Raha. Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani, as well as Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, and Reema Kapoor, were also present for the traditional celebration.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH ATG

    Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE ATG

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE

    Coolie: Rajinikanth spark social media buzz with fun-filled video ahead of film release [WATCH] NTI

    Coolie: Rajinikanth spark social media buzz with fun-filled video ahead of film release [WATCH]

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad perform Ganpati aarti together; dismisses breakup rumors - WATCH ATG

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad perform Ganpati aarti together; dismisses breakup rumors - WATCH

    Ananya Panday finally opens up on relationship amid Walker Blanco dating rumors: 'I'm a mysterious...' RTM

    Ananya Panday finally opens up on relationship amid Walker Blanco dating rumors: 'I’m a mysterious...'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-787 September 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-787 September 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Baramulla encounter caught on camera: Dramatic video shows terrorist gunned down amid escape attempt (WATCH) snt

    Baramulla encounter: Dramatic video shows one of the three terrorists gunned down amid escape attempt (WATCH)

    Kerala Nipah virus death: Restrictions imposed in Malappuram; 5 wards declared containment zones anr

    Kerala Nipah virus death: Restrictions imposed in Malappuram; 5 wards declared containment zones

    Bajaj Housing Finance to Adani Power to Reliance Capital: Here are some stocks to watch TODAY (September 16) RBA

    Bajaj Housing Finance to Adani Power to Reliance Capital: Here are some stocks to watch TODAY (September 16)

    Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH ATG

    Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon