Raha Kapoor's interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor goes VIRAL; Ranbir, Alia jets off to vacation with family

On the morning of September 16, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at Mumbai airport, headed to an undisclosed destination. They were accompanied by their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother, actress Neetu Kapoor. While the couple was checking their tickets, Raha shared an adorable moment with her grandmother, even waving goodbye to the paparazzi before they entered the airport.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt was spotted stepping out of her luxury car, carrying baby Raha in her arms as they headed toward the airport gate. Shortly after, Ranbir Kapoor joined them. Once they had their tickets checked, Neetu Kapoor arrived, and Raha couldn’t help but engage with her grandmother. The little one excitedly communicated with her dadi, with Neetu responding in a baby voice, creating a heartwarming interaction.

Alia opted for comfortable travel attire, donning a basic tee and trousers layered with an oversized denim jacket. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked stylish in a green athleisure set paired with a white t-shirt and matching shoes. Neetu Kapoor sported an elegant all-black outfit, complete with a blazer and matching pants.

A day prior, Raha also participated in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at the Kapoor residence. On September 15, Karisma Kapoor shared several inside photos from the event on Instagram, captioning them "Modaks and Memories." The pictures featured the entire Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons Taimur and Jeh, along with Ranbir and Raha. Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani, as well as Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, and Reema Kapoor, were also present for the traditional celebration.

