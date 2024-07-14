Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE]

    Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian captured attention at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Their viral photo from the event showcases their vibrant outfits and infectious smiles

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    A photo featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian has taken the internet by storm. The duo attended the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant this weekend. While Kim has been sharing glimpses from the event on her Instagram, the popular Instagram page Diet Sabya posted a picture of Kim posing with Ranveer at the event. The two stars attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Saturday night.

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE] ATG

    In the viral photo, Kim dazzles in a white outfit paired with a diamond-studded nath, while Ranveer looks dashing in a vibrant, colorful ensemble. Both stars are seen smiling brightly as they pose together, capturing the attention of fans and followers alike.

    Kim also made headlines when a video surfaced showing her seated behind Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. She was accompanied by American jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, and the duo appeared to be enjoying the festivities, smiling and chatting. Amitabh Bachchan was seated with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, enhancing the star-studded atmosphere of the event. The video begins with Kim's arrival at the ceremony, surrounded by her security detail and staff, with cameras indicating that she was filming for her popular reality show, "The Kardashians." Her elegant entry in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani dusty peach lehenga quickly made her the center of attention.

    ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kloe Kardashian attended the Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony in a vibrant pink lehenga by renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

    The Ambani wedding on July 12 attracted several international celebrities alongside the Kardashians. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was there with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas. Other notable attendees included WWE superstar John Cena and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, making the event even more star-studded.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others

    PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (WATCH)

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share picture with MS Dhoni [PHOTOS]

    I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more ATG

    'I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani's wedding

    Recent Stories

    FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as Donald Trump attacker: Report gcw

    FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as Donald Trump attacker: Report

    Donald Trump seen for first time after rally shooting incident watch video gcw

    Donald Trump seen for first time after rally shooting incident | Watch video

    Donald Trump attack: A look at US presidents and presidential candidates assassinated, targeted gcw

    Donald Trump attack: A look at US presidents and presidential candidates assassinated, targeted

    Karnataka Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri SP seizes alcohol plastic bottles vkp

    Karnataka: Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri, SP seizes alcohol, plastic bottles

    Gold rate RISES on July 14: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on July 14: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon