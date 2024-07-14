Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE]

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian captured attention at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Their viral photo from the event showcases their vibrant outfits and infectious smiles

A photo featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian has taken the internet by storm. The duo attended the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant this weekend. While Kim has been sharing glimpses from the event on her Instagram, the popular Instagram page Diet Sabya posted a picture of Kim posing with Ranveer at the event. The two stars attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Saturday night.

In the viral photo, Kim dazzles in a white outfit paired with a diamond-studded nath, while Ranveer looks dashing in a vibrant, colorful ensemble. Both stars are seen smiling brightly as they pose together, capturing the attention of fans and followers alike.

Kim also made headlines when a video surfaced showing her seated behind Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. She was accompanied by American jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, and the duo appeared to be enjoying the festivities, smiling and chatting. Amitabh Bachchan was seated with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, enhancing the star-studded atmosphere of the event. The video begins with Kim's arrival at the ceremony, surrounded by her security detail and staff, with cameras indicating that she was filming for her popular reality show, "The Kardashians." Her elegant entry in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani dusty peach lehenga quickly made her the center of attention.

Kim Kardashian's sister Kloe Kardashian attended the Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony in a vibrant pink lehenga by renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

The Ambani wedding on July 12 attracted several international celebrities alongside the Kardashians. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was there with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas. Other notable attendees included WWE superstar John Cena and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, making the event even more star-studded.

