Kerala: Composer Ramesh Narayan faces backlash after refusing to receive award from actor Asif Ali

Malayalam music composer Ramesh Narayan sparked controversy by refusing an award from actor Asif Ali at the trailer launch of the anthology series "Manorathangal". Many deemed his behavior disrespectful, but Ramesh claims he didn't intend to insult Asif and apologizes for any misunderstanding.

At the trailer launch of the upcoming anthology series 'Manorathangal', which features stories penned by the celebrated writer M T Vasudevan Nair, actor Asif Ali was scheduled to present an award to renowned music composer Ramesh Narayan.

Ramesh Narayan, who scored the music for one of the segments in the series, directed by Jayaraj, surprisingly declined the award presented by Asif Ali. Instead, he requested that the award be given to him by the director, Jayaraj. The video of the incident has gone viral, with many online users criticizing Ramesh Narayan's behavior as disrespectful and arrogant. In contrast, Asif Ali has been praised for maintaining his composure and handling the situation with grace.

'Manorathangal' consists of nine films, each helmed by a distinguished filmmaker: Ollavum Theeravum (Priyadarshan), Kadugannava Oru Yathra (Ranjith), Kazhcha (Shyamaprasad), Shilalikhatam (Priyadarshan), Vilpana (Aswathy V Nair), Sherlock (Mahesh Narayanan), Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam (Jayarajan Nair), Abhyam Theedi Vendum (Santosh Sivan ASC, ISC), and Kadalkkattu (Rathish Ambat).

Meanwhile, Ramesh Narayan has clarified his stance on the incident, stating that he did not intend to insult Asif Ali and apologizes if the footage came across that way. He has also expressed his respect for Asif Ali, calling him the actor he respects the most.



