Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Composer Ramesh Narayan faces backlash after refusing to receive award from actor Asif Ali

    Malayalam music composer Ramesh Narayan sparked controversy by refusing an award from actor Asif Ali at the trailer launch of the anthology series "Manorathangal". Many deemed his behavior disrespectful, but Ramesh claims he didn't intend to insult Asif and apologizes for any misunderstanding.

    Kerala: Composer Ramesh Narayan faces backlash after refusing to receive award from actor Asif Ali anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Music composer Ramesh Narayan has faced backlash on social media after a video showed him declining an award from actor Asif Ali at the trailer launch of the anthology film 'Manorathangal'. Many have condemned his behavior as disrespectful and arrogant, sparking a heated online debate. At the trailer launch of the upcoming anthology series 'Manorathangal', which features stories penned by the celebrated writer M T Vasudevan Nair, actor Asif Ali was scheduled to present an award to renowned music composer Ramesh Narayan.

    Ramesh Narayan, who scored the music for one of the segments in the series, directed by Jayaraj, surprisingly declined the award presented by Asif Ali. Instead, he requested that the award be given to him by the director, Jayaraj. The video of the incident has gone viral, with many online users criticizing Ramesh Narayan's behavior as disrespectful and arrogant. In contrast, Asif Ali has been praised for maintaining his composure and handling the situation with grace.

    'Manorathangal' consists of nine films, each helmed by a distinguished filmmaker: Ollavum Theeravum (Priyadarshan), Kadugannava Oru Yathra (Ranjith), Kazhcha (Shyamaprasad), Shilalikhatam (Priyadarshan), Vilpana (Aswathy V Nair), Sherlock (Mahesh Narayanan), Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam (Jayarajan Nair), Abhyam Theedi Vendum (Santosh Sivan ASC, ISC), and Kadalkkattu (Rathish Ambat).

    Meanwhile, Ramesh Narayan has clarified his stance on the incident, stating that he did not intend to insult Asif Ali and apologizes if the footage came across that way. He has also expressed his respect for Asif Ali, calling him the actor he respects the most. 
     

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIR against Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh over controversial 'Tauba Tauba' dance video RKK

    FIR against Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh over controversial 'Tauba Tauba' dance video

    CONFIRMED! Abhishek Bachchan to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' RKK

    CONFIRMED! Abhishek Bachchan to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'

    Iman Chakraborty, ex-gf of Shovon Ganguly once opened up about her depression post their breakup; Read more ATG

    Iman Chakraborty, ex-gf of Shovon Ganguly once opened up about her depression post their breakup; Read more

    Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew's spy thriller to show unexpected twists RBA

    Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew's spy thriller to show unexpected twists

    Thalapathy Vijay to embark on a foot journey to 100 Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies? Here's what we know ATG

    Thalapathy Vijay to embark on a foot journey to 100 Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru BMTC employee commits suicide at Shantinagar office amid allegations of harassment by superiors vkp

    Bengaluru: BMTC employee commits suicide at Shantinagar office amid allegations of harassment by superiors

    Common mistakes to avoid when using an online term insurance calculator

    Common mistakes to avoid when using an online term insurance calculator

    Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30 AJR

    BREAKING: Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off curves in bikini as she enjoys beach vacay in Spain RBA

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off curves in bikini as she enjoys beach vacay in Spain

    football Gareth Southgate steps down as England coach after Euro 2024 defeat read full statement snt

    'Thank you for everything': Gareth Southgate steps down as England coach after Euro 2024 defeat

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon