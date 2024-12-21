Pushpa 2, Stree 2 or Kalki 2898 AD: THIS movie sold most tickets in 2024; Check HERE

The year 2024 was a milestone for entertainment, marked by blockbuster films like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Kalki 2898 AD and other record-breaking events. BookMyShow’s BookMyShowThrowback report names THIS movie was the most watched

2024 was a great year for Bollywood and movie industry in general. Several blockbuster films released which brought the movie going audience back to the theatres. The great lull that was seen during and after covid seemed to wean away with these super hit films. Fighter, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are all high performing movies of the year. Among these, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' as emerged as the most watched film of the year with an astounding 10.8 lakh solo viewers.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is the sequel to the pan-India blockbuster of 2021, Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun reprised his iconic role as Pushpa Raj alongside Rashmika Mandanna who reprised her much loved role of Srivalli. Fahad Faasil too returned as the much awaited antagonist. 'Pushpa 2' released on December 5th and has since then maintained it's strong hold on the box-office.

Record-breaking Ticket Sales

The report revealed that November 1, 2024, set a record for ticket sales, with 2.3 million tickets sold within 24 hours. Nostalgia took center stage as beloved classics like Kal Ho Na Ho, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu returned to theaters through special re-releases, rekindling fond memories for audiences.

Growth in Live Entertainment

India's live entertainment sector experienced remarkable growth in 2024, with BookMyShow hosting 30,687 live events across 319 cities, an 18% rise in consumption compared to the previous year. Notable performances included global music icons like Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers, Diljit Dosanjh, Ed Sheeran, and Maroon 5. Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in Ahmedabad attracted fans from over 500 cities, solidifying India’s status as a global entertainment hub.

Cultural Growth in Tier-2 Cities

Tier-2 cities such as Kanpur, Shillong, and Gandhinagar showcased a staggering 682% increase in live event participation, highlighting India’s expanding cultural and entertainment outreach. Additionally, solo attendance at live events rose significantly, with 8.8 lakh individuals opting to experience these events independently.

Streaming Revolution

BookMyShow Stream, the platform’s digital streaming service, expanded its library with 446 new titles in 2024, taking the total to 2,978 films. Viewers consumed an impressive 107,023 hours of content, demonstrating the growing appetite for on-demand entertainment in the digital era.

