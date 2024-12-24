Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears for questioning at Chikkadpally police station amid probe (WATCH)

Telugu film star Allu Arjun appeared before the police on December 24 as part of the investigation into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 on Tuesday (Dec 24).

Telugu film star Allu Arjun appeared before the police on Tuesday (Dec 24) as part of the ongoing investigation into the stampede that occurred during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4, according to police sources. He was asked to appear at 11 AM, as confirmed by Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik. The actor had previously expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

The notice was issued a day after Police Commissioner C.V. Anand shared a video outlining the sequence of events at the theater.

A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, while her eight-year-old son was hospitalized following the incident.

In response to the incident, the Hyderabad police filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s family.

Allu Arjun, who was named as accused number 11, was arrested by the police on December 13 in connection with the woman's death. However, the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day, and he was released from custody on the morning of December 14.

