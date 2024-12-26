Pushpa 2 director Sukumar hints at quitting films amid Allu Arjun's ongoing controversy; Read on

Director Sukumar's film 'Pushpa 2' is doing tremendously well at the box office. In 21 days, it has earned approximately ₹1650 crore worldwide. But along with its earnings, the film is also making headlines for the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad. The film's lead actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in this case and has been released on bail. Meanwhile, the film's director Sukumar has said something that has surprised everyone. He has hinted at leaving the film industry.

'Pushpa 2' director Sukumar's statement shocked everyone

Recently, a promotional event for director S. Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' was held in Dallas, in which Sukumar participated as the chief guest. During the event, he was sitting with 'Game Changer' lead hero Ram Charan. During this, Sukumar gave such an answer to a question that Ram Charan along with others was surprised. Sukumar was asked what is the one thing he would like to quit. In reply, he said, "Cinema."

Ram Charan took the mic and lightened the mood

Before Sukumar could say anything else, Ram Charan took the mic from his hand and completely dismissed his claim and lightened the mood of the people present there. However, the video of Sukumar's statement from the event is going viral. After watching the video, people are claiming in the comment box office that if Sukumar wants to leave cinema, the reason is Allu Arjun. At the same time, some people are also saying that the Telugu film industry will never leave him because he is here to make great films.

What exactly is the Hyderabad theatre stampede case?

On December 5, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released. Earlier, on December 4, the premiere of this film was held at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which was also attended by Allu Arjun. Due to the large crowd, a stampede broke out in the theatre and a 39-year-old woman named Revathi died in it. The woman's 9-year-old son was also seriously injured. According to reports, Allu Arjun has given compensation of ₹2 crore to the deceased's family. Allu Arjun was arrested in this case. However, the next morning the Telangana High Court released him on bail. Recently, the Hyderabad Police also called the actor for questioning in this matter.

