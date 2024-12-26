Pushpa 2 'Dammunte Pattukora' song sparks controversy, taken down from YouTube; Read on

Icon star Allu Arjun is breaking Indian cinema records with Pushpa 2. The film was a grand success, surprising the entire nation. However, this success has been overshadowed by recent events. The Sandhya Theatre incident has landed Allu Arjun in trouble, leading to his arrest and subsequent release on bail. He recently appeared for police questioning.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 breaks records, but the Sandhya Theatre incident leads to his arrest and bail. He recently attended a police inquiry.

A woman died in the Sandhya Theatre stampede, and her son is hospitalized. The Telangana government, including CM Revanth Reddy, is addressing the incident.

Amidst legal troubles and criticism, Pushpa 2 released an unexpected song, a warning to police officer Shekawat.

The song's release sparked controversy, seen as a counter to authorities. It was removed from YouTube, and Devi Sri Prasad clarified Allu Arjun's unawareness.

The song's release drew negative attention, prompting its removal. Devi Sri Prasad stated that Allu Arjun was unaware of the song's release.

Devi Sri Prasad explained the song's creation, inspired by Sukumar's scene description, and recorded with Allu Arjun's dialogue without his knowledge.

