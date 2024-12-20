Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun starrer faces theatrical setback in North India despite being a box-office hit

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has become a global sensation, dominating box offices across languages. Despite facing a brief dispute with PVR INOX and other controversies, the film achieved remarkable milestones, crossing ₹1,500 crore worldwide

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has solidified its position as one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. The film has been dominating the box office across languages, including Hindi. Recently, however, a dispute arose between the makers of this Sukumar directorial and the multiplex chain PVR INOX, leading to the removal of all Pushpa 2 shows from North Indian theatres.

On Thursday night, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on social media that PVR INOX chains had decided to pull the film from their schedules in North India starting the following day. However, a few hours later, he confirmed that the disagreement had been resolved, and the shows were gradually being reinstated.

The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film to date, earning ₹600 crore within just two weeks of its release. According to the film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, the Allu Arjun-led project has crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark globally. Reports suggest the film’s worldwide collection stands at an impressive ₹1,508 crore.

In another development related to the film, Allu Arjun was recently implicated in an incident concerning the death of a woman at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The tragic event occurred earlier this month during a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Massive crowds had gathered to see Allu Arjun, who attended the screening alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad. The situation turned chaotic, resulting in the unfortunate incident. Allu Arjun was subsequently taken into custody and sent to 14-day judicial remand. However, he was granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of ₹50,000.

Despite these challenges, the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to make waves globally, cementing Allu Arjun's stardom and the film's legacy.

