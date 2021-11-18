Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here

A crappy secret of Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers is out and we are wondering if Nick Jonas is the one behind the leak.

The Jonas Brothers need no introduction. Whether it is their sensational music or their brotherhood, the Jonas Brothers have always put up a great show. Speaking of their brotherhood makes us wonder about an important information leak regarding the life of Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas is believed to have once pooped in his pants. If that was not embarrassing enough already, we found out that he had to call his mother for his rescue. Ever since this piece of information is out about him, we are wondering if Nick Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers was behind this leak?

Well, the doubt has been cleared by Nick Jonas himself. Nick has clearly denied saying it was not him to put that information out about his elder brother, Joe Jonas. Nick said he is not guilty of doing it. But he also has information on who did it. Find out the details of the leak from Nick’s Instagram post here:

The poop story of Joe Jonas is part of the family roast that the Jonas Brothers would be going through with their latest Netflix special show ‘Jonas Brothers Family Show’. The show dropped its promo on Netflix, showing glimpses of how Emmy-winner, comedian Kenan Thompson will be roasting the Jonas Brothers.

But will Kenan Thompson roast them alone? No way! The list of people who will be roasting the Jonas Brothers also includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Niall Horan, Pete Davidson, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, Blake Shelton, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

However, the real question remains whether or not Frankie Jonas will be a part of roasting the Jonas Brothers? Let us find out about it on November 23, when the show premieres on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas on Wednesday took on his social media to speak about his diabetes. Nick said that he was 13-years-old when he was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes. In a long post on his Instagram handle, he spoke at length about his 16 years of journey of being a diabetic.