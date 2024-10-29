Priyanka Chopra shares sweet moment of Malti speaking Hindi with dad Nick Jonas [WATCH]

Priyanka Chopra shares a heartwarming video of her daughter Malti speaking Hindi while filming Citadel in London. She balances work and family, capturing sweet moments with Nick and Malti.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

These days, Priyanka Chopra is immersed in filming her highly anticipated espionage series, Citadel, in London. The talented actress has made the most of her work trip by bringing along her husband, Nick Jonas, and their adorable daughter, Malti Mary. Priyanka has been sharing glimpses of their time in the vibrant city, captivating her followers with heartwarming moments.

One of the standout posts features a delightful video of Malti speaking to her father in Hindi, which has melted hearts across social media. This touching interaction showcases the family’s close bond and cultural roots. Priyanka’s ability to blend her professional and personal life shines through in her posts, as she captures the essence of family amidst her busy filming schedule.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In addition to family moments, Priyanka has shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Citadel set, providing fans with an inside look at her work. A particularly endearing photo shows her dog comfortably nestled in her lap during a break, adding a cozy touch to her hectic days. These glimpses illustrate the balance Priyanka strives to maintain between her career and her loved ones.

To unwind from the demands of filming, Priyanka and Nick made time for some entertainment by attending the musical The Devil Wears Prada. They were seen enjoying the show, posing with the cast, and immersing themselves in the vibrant theater scene. This outing not only highlights their commitment to enjoying life together but also emphasizes the joy they find in shared experiences.

With stunning views of London and heartfelt moments, Priyanka Chopra’s social media updates remind us of the beauty of balancing work and family life. Fans eagerly await more from this multifaceted star as she continues her journey in the entertainment world.

