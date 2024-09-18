Bigg Boss 18: Will Sana Makbul join the show? Here’s what you should know

Sana Makbul became a fan favorite during her memorable stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3, where she showcased her dynamic personality and formed lasting connections with fellow contestants like Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey. Her rivalry with Ranvir Shorey added an exciting edge to her journey, ultimately leading her to win the coveted trophy.

In a recent interview, Sana discussed her experience on the show and the possibility of participating in Bigg Boss 18. She revealed that she has a medical condition that raised concerns for the show's producers. “My physicians advised against my staying in the Bigg Boss house, something that many people are unaware of," she clarified. When I first indicated interest, the creators weren't sure I could do it, but I reassured them that I could handle it for the entire 1.5-month period.”

Sana described her time in the house as unexpectedly beneficial, saying, “It turned out to be a good detox for me, and I improved my health while I was there.” Her willingness to take the chance to participate demonstrated her fortitude and dedication to self-improvement.

When asked about the possibility of joining Bigg Boss 18, Sana expressed a positive outlook: “If it makes me better, why not?” Her willingness to take on new tasks is demonstrated by her open-minded outlook.

Recently, she has been promoting her latest music video, “Kaala Maal,” featuring Rohanpreet Singh. With her charm and talent, Sana continues to captivate audiences across various platforms.

As she looks to the future, fans are eager to see what’s next for this vibrant actress, whether in the Bigg Boss arena or in her burgeoning music career.

