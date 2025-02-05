Priyanka Chopra dances to popular Bollywood songs at brother Siddharth Chopra's Haldi ceremony [WATCH]

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. The festivities began with the mehendi ceremony, where Priyanka stole the show with her energetic dance. She later shared glimpses of the sangeet rehearsals, expressing her joy at being home

Priyanka Chopra dances to popular Bollywood songs at brother Siddharth Chopra's Haldi ceremony [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai to celebrate a special family occasion—her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. The festivities began yesterday, with the haldi ceremony taking place today.

Videos from the mehendi ceremony have surfaced online, capturing Priyanka’s infectious energy as she danced to iconic Bollywood wedding songs like Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Na Ho and Chaiya Chaiya from Dil Se. Dressed in a vibrant yellow salwar suit paired with tinted sunglasses, she exuded effortless charm as she grooved to the beats of the dhol. Siddharth and Neelam joined her on the dance floor, along with other family members who also showcased their moves.

Earlier, Priyanka gave fans a glimpse into the pre-wedding excitement by sharing pictures of the sangeet rehearsals and family bonding moments. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, she revealed that her brother and Neelam met on a dating app. While discussing her investment in the platform, she mentioned that Siddharth found his fiancée through the app and humorously noted that, for once, he appreciated something she had done. She expressed her fondness for their relationship, calling them adorable and saying that she loves witnessing love stories unfold.

Reflecting on her own experience, Priyanka shared that she never got to explore dating apps herself, as she had met her husband, Nick Jonas, the traditional way—face-to-face.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on rumors that called AbRam as the 'love child' of Aaryan Khan; Read on

On Monday night, she posted a series of pictures capturing the excitement leading up to the wedding. In her caption, she described the house as being filled with wedding preparations and shared her joy at being home. She acknowledged how packed her schedule had become but emphasized that, despite the challenges of organizing a wedding, it was undoubtedly a fun experience. Looking forward to the upcoming celebrations, she expressed her excitement for the days ahead.

