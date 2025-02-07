Priyanka Chopra dances to Nick Jonas singing 'Man Meri Jaan' for brother Siddharth's Sangeet ceremony [WATCH]

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is celebrating his grand wedding with extravagant pre-wedding festivities. From lively sangeet performances to heartfelt family moments, the event is making headlines. Priyanka and Nick Jonas are stealing the spotlight with their stylish looks and special performances

The grand wedding celebrations of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, are in full swing, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. The pre-wedding festivities have been making waves, with Thursday being a special night dedicated to the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Several videos from the event have surfaced online and are rapidly going viral, showing the lively atmosphere and joyful moments.

One of the highlights of the evening was Priyanka Chopra’s energetic dance performance with her soon-to-be sister-in-law. In a widely shared video, the two can be seen lighting up the dance floor with their moves to popular Bollywood tracks. Reports suggest that Priyanka also performed on Roko Na Toko Na from 7 Khoon Maaf, adding to the excitement of the night. The audience appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the performances, clapping and cheering throughout the event. Earlier, Priyanka had shared adorable photos from the mehendi ceremony, featuring her daughter, Malti Marie, who seemed delighted by the celebrations.

Another memorable moments of the evening was Nick Jonas performing Maan Meri Jaan while Priyanka Chopra danced gracefully in the background, perfectly syncing her moves to his singing. The crowd erupted in cheers as Nick delivered the song, while Priyanka, beaming with pride, expressed her joy through an energetic and heartfelt dance performance.

Nick Jonas has also arrived in India to be part of the wedding festivities. The couple was spotted twinning in elegant blue outfits, with Priyanka opting for a striking mermaid-style skirt that accentuated her silhouette. She paired it with an intricately embellished blouse and a delicate net dupatta, adding a perfect touch of glamour. Meanwhile, Nick chose a sophisticated blue velvet bandhgala, which gave his look a regal charm. His well-coordinated pants and polished formal shoes further elevated his style, making the couple stand out as they arrived at the celebration.

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Neelam in August 2024, following their roka ceremony in April of the same year. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra continues to make strides in the entertainment industry. She is set to return in Citadel Season 2 and has also signed on for an exciting film directed by SS Rajamouli, where she will star alongside Mahesh Babu.

Currently, Priyanka is busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated project, SSMB29, in Hyderabad. While specific details about the film have not been revealed yet, fans are eagerly awaiting updates, thrilled to see her in yet another high-profile venture.

