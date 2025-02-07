[PHOTOS] Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas choose Falguni Shane Peecock couture for Siddharth's Sangeet ceremony

Priyanka Chopra is in town to attend the wedding of her brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya. PeeCee attended the Sangeet ceremony today along with her husband Nick Jonas. The duo chose matching Falguni Shane Peecock outfits for the occasion and looked every bit regal. Their daughter Malti Marie too wore complementary matching outfit from the same designer duo. Let's check out their pictures

article_image1
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 7:33 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in Mumbai to celebrate the wedding of her brother, Siddharth Chopra. The couple, who got engaged in August 2024, planned an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends

article_image2

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas pose with soon-to-be-married Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhayaya

article_image3

For the pre-wedding festivities, Priyanka dazzled in a midnight blue lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. The ensemble featured a skirt with a short trail, adorned with Swarovski stones, sequins, and beads. She paired it with a bralette-style blouse, intricately embellished with floral motifs and crystals. A delicate tulle dupatta, also encrusted with Swarovski stones and sequins, completed her elegant look

article_image4

Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie, also embraced the regal midnight blue theme with outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Nick wore an intricately crafted Sherwani featuring meticulous threadwork and signature buttons that added to its regal appeal. Malti Marie looked adorable in a midnight blue skirt embellished with shimmering crystals, paired with a cropped top adorned with crystal work. Her look was completed with a soft beige tulle dupatta featuring delicate crystal accents

article_image5

The designer duo behind the outfits expressed their admiration for working with Priyanka, noting that she has a clear vision of what she wants while allowing them creative freedom. They recalled how designing for her wedding reception was an unforgettable experience and felt honored to create outfits for her, Nick, and Malti Marie for her brother’s wedding

article_image6

The Chopra-Jonas family made a striking style statement during the wedding festivities, effortlessly blending tradition with couture. Their coordinated outfits, designed with intricate detailing and embellishments, reflected their refined taste and love for exquisite craftsmanship

