Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'Diwaloween', Kevin Jonas's birthday with adorable family pics [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra recently shared glimpses of her family’s special celebrations, blending Diwali with Halloween, calling it "Diwaloween." The adorable photos featured Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti, and even a sweet birthday tribute for her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'Diwaloween', Kevin Jonas's birthday with adorable family pics [PHOTOS] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra recently shared an endearing tribute on her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas's birthday. The photo, featuring Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie holding hands with Kevin, quickly gained popularity online.

On Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted the sweet image, where Kevin and Nick are seen holding Malti's hand as they walk together down the street. Earlier, she also delighted fans with a unique "Diwaloween" photo collection, a festive fusion of Diwali and Halloween, shared with her husband Nick and Malti. The photos captured warm family moments, showcasing their weekend celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the series of snapshots, Priyanka, dressed in a brown top, smiles in one selfie. Another photo captures her in a casual white t-shirt while Malti sketches beside Nick, who relaxes on the sofa. An especially charming shot shows Malti playing with a Barbie doll dressed in a black lehenga and gold earrings, a delightful nod to traditional Indian attire.

Fans showed their love in the comments, with one noting the doll as a "Barbie," while another praised Priyanka for her kindness, calling her the "nucleus of the film industry." Others expressed affection for Malti, noting she "stole the show," and one user mentioned they felt connected to Priyanka's family moments.

ALSO READ: US Elections 2024: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor sparks citizenship debate after voting for Kamala Harris

The couple also hosted a Diwali dinner at London’s Gymkhana, attended by stars like Glen Powell, Jack Reynor, and stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Priyanka later posted vibrant pictures and videos on Instagram, capturing the “Diwaloween” event’s unique blend of Indian and Western cultures with her husband and daughter fully immersed in the theme.

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to the screen soon with the action-drama Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, along with the action-thriller The Bluff.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sharda Sinha Death: Chhath Puja singer's son grieves; funeral to be held in Patna RBA

Sharda Sinha Death: Chhath Puja singer's son grieves; funeral to be held in Patna

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release date is OUT: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas' blockbuster dmn

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release date is OUT: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas' blockbuster

US Elections 2024: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor sparks citizenship debate after voting for Kamala Harris ATG

US Elections 2024: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor sparks citizenship debate after voting for Kamala Harris

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer stuns with Rs. 137 crore ATG

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer stuns with Rs. 137 crore

Bhojpuri folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away; PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute ATG

Bhojpuri folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away; PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute

Recent Stories

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details gcw

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details

Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH)

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada Key Insights anr

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada: Key Insights

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain snt

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain

How to Open PPF Account Online: A Step-by-Step Guide anr

How to open a PPF account online? Check

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon