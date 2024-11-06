Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'Diwaloween', Kevin Jonas's birthday with adorable family pics [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra recently shared glimpses of her family’s special celebrations, blending Diwali with Halloween, calling it "Diwaloween." The adorable photos featured Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti, and even a sweet birthday tribute for her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently shared an endearing tribute on her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas's birthday. The photo, featuring Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie holding hands with Kevin, quickly gained popularity online.

On Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted the sweet image, where Kevin and Nick are seen holding Malti's hand as they walk together down the street. Earlier, she also delighted fans with a unique "Diwaloween" photo collection, a festive fusion of Diwali and Halloween, shared with her husband Nick and Malti. The photos captured warm family moments, showcasing their weekend celebrations.

In the series of snapshots, Priyanka, dressed in a brown top, smiles in one selfie. Another photo captures her in a casual white t-shirt while Malti sketches beside Nick, who relaxes on the sofa. An especially charming shot shows Malti playing with a Barbie doll dressed in a black lehenga and gold earrings, a delightful nod to traditional Indian attire.

Fans showed their love in the comments, with one noting the doll as a "Barbie," while another praised Priyanka for her kindness, calling her the "nucleus of the film industry." Others expressed affection for Malti, noting she "stole the show," and one user mentioned they felt connected to Priyanka's family moments.

The couple also hosted a Diwali dinner at London’s Gymkhana, attended by stars like Glen Powell, Jack Reynor, and stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Priyanka later posted vibrant pictures and videos on Instagram, capturing the “Diwaloween” event’s unique blend of Indian and Western cultures with her husband and daughter fully immersed in the theme.

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to the screen soon with the action-drama Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, along with the action-thriller The Bluff.

