Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding video LEAKED (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra attended her brother Siddharth's wedding in India. Several days of pre-wedding celebrations ended with his marriage. The Priyanka and Nick fan group released the wedding video on social media. 
 

Priyanka Chopra brother Siddharth Chopra Neelam Upadhyaya wedding video LEAKED (WATCH) RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, has finally married. Pre-wedding festivities like as Mehndi and Sangeet began many days ago, and the wedding took place today. Siddharth married actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who has worked primarily in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

While Priyanka Chopra and her family have yet to post wedding photos and videos, a video of the event has surfaced on social media. Priyanka and Nick's fan club published the footage on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

The video shows Siddharth entering the mandap with Priyanka, followed by the gorgeous bride, who makes a breathtaking entrance with ghoonghat. She then picks up her ghonghat in a very filmy manner.

Priyanka grabs her Bhabhi's balaaiya and embraces her. Even Nick Jonas is seen in his typical form, and as usual, Nick Jiju is incredibly attractive. According to speculations, there may be tensions between Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka's family. However, to put the speculations to rest, the Chamkila actress attended the wedding today with her husband, Raghav Chadha. Parineeti was not present during the pre-wedding festivities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka has been in India for several weeks. Before travelling to Mumbai for her brother's wedding, the actress was in Hyderabad for a look test for her film alongside SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. While it has not yet been officially revealed that Priyanka would feature in the project, which is provisionally titled SSMB29, the actress has already dropped several hints.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

If the claims are accurate, this will be Priyanka's first pan-India film, and fans of the actress have been eager to see her in an Indian film. His most recent Hindi release was The Sky Is Pink, which entered theatres in 2019.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wears floral gown for brother's Mehendi; 10 crore Bulgari necklace steals spotlight [PHOTOS]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' loses to 'Emilia Perez'; Read on

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' loses to 'Emilia Perez'; Read on

Critics Choice Awards 2025: 'Anora' wins best movie award; Check full list of Winners HERE ATG

Critics Choice Awards 2025: 'Anora' wins best movie award; Check full list of Winners HERE

WAVES Summit: PM Modi interacts with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and more RBA

WAVES Summit: PM Modi interacts with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh &more

Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son Jeet Adani with Diva Shah; pics go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Jeet Adani, Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son's wedding [PHOTOS]

'The Rage' Matthew McConaughey to star in Paul Greengrass epic drama NTI

‘The Rage’: Matthew McConaughey to star in Paul Greengrass’ epic drama

Recent Stories

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood RBA

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood

Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking RBA

Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years gcw

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women MEG

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest dmn

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon