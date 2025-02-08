Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding video LEAKED (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra attended her brother Siddharth's wedding in India. Several days of pre-wedding celebrations ended with his marriage. The Priyanka and Nick fan group released the wedding video on social media.

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, has finally married. Pre-wedding festivities like as Mehndi and Sangeet began many days ago, and the wedding took place today. Siddharth married actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who has worked primarily in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

While Priyanka Chopra and her family have yet to post wedding photos and videos, a video of the event has surfaced on social media. Priyanka and Nick's fan club published the footage on Instagram.

The video shows Siddharth entering the mandap with Priyanka, followed by the gorgeous bride, who makes a breathtaking entrance with ghoonghat. She then picks up her ghonghat in a very filmy manner.

Priyanka grabs her Bhabhi's balaaiya and embraces her. Even Nick Jonas is seen in his typical form, and as usual, Nick Jiju is incredibly attractive. According to speculations, there may be tensions between Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka's family. However, to put the speculations to rest, the Chamkila actress attended the wedding today with her husband, Raghav Chadha. Parineeti was not present during the pre-wedding festivities.

Priyanka has been in India for several weeks. Before travelling to Mumbai for her brother's wedding, the actress was in Hyderabad for a look test for her film alongside SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. While it has not yet been officially revealed that Priyanka would feature in the project, which is provisionally titled SSMB29, the actress has already dropped several hints.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

If the claims are accurate, this will be Priyanka's first pan-India film, and fans of the actress have been eager to see her in an Indian film. His most recent Hindi release was The Sky Is Pink, which entered theatres in 2019.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wears floral gown for brother's Mehendi; 10 crore Bulgari necklace steals spotlight [PHOTOS]

Latest Videos