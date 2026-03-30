Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its blockbuster run even as controversy grows, with Priyadarshan backing the film and rejecting propaganda claims, highlighting audience acceptance while industry voices remain divided over its narrative and impact.

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its phenomenal box office run, the film has also sparked a heated debate online. While many celebrate its success, a section of viewers has criticised it as “propaganda.” Now, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has stepped forward to defend both the film and its director Aditya Dhar.

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“It’s Truth, Not Propaganda”

In a recent interaction, Priyadarshan dismissed the criticism outright, arguing that the film simply presents reality rather than pushing any agenda. He questioned why a handful of dissenting voices should outweigh the response of millions who have embraced the film.

According to him, the audience’s overwhelming acceptance is proof enough of its impact. He stressed that viewers are capable of forming their own opinions and that labelling the film unfairly undermines their judgment. For Priyadarshan, the success of the film reflects resonance, not manipulation.

Pride in Aditya Dhar’s Journey

The filmmaker also spoke emotionally about Aditya Dhar’s early struggles in the industry. He recalled how Dhar once faced setbacks when his work allegedly went uncredited, leaving him disheartened.

Seeing Dhar now achieve massive success, Priyadarshan described it as a deeply fulfilling moment. He likened the achievement to watching a student or protégé rise, calling it one of the greatest joys in life.

Debate Continues Around the Film

The controversy gained momentum after filmmaker Vetrimaaran recently spoke about “hate propaganda” in cinema, leading to speculation that he was indirectly referring to Dhar’s film. However, no explicit mention was made.

Starring Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, the film follows an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s underworld to dismantle a terror network.

Despite the divided opinions, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains unstoppable at the box office, crossing massive milestones and continuing to dominate public discourse—proving that controversy and success often go hand in hand in cinema.