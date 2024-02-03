Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Shardul Pandit says 'Not a joke', Ashok Pandit asks law to take action

    Actor Shardul Pandit and filmmaker Ashok Pandit have expressed their displeasure with Poonam Pandey's publicity ploy involving a false death.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Actor Shardul Pandit who is Poonam Pandey's close friend has expressed his displeasure with her publicity ploy involving a false death. On Saturday morning, one day after Poonam Pandey's death was declared on her Instagram account, the actress released a video statement clarifying that she is still alive. She claimed that the purpose of her death announcement was to raise awareness about cervical cancer. However, the 'awareness stunt' did not go over well with netizens, including her pals.

    Shardul Pandit's video

    Shardul turned to Instagram to voice his outrage at Poonam's fake death news and stated, "Let me start this video by saying how glad I am to God that Poonam is alive. But I apologise to everyone that I showed grief. Public apology to my people, reports, and everyone else. Why am I putting this on video? Why haven't I called her? I called her, but her number was busy. I’ve been calling multiple people.”

    Ashok Pandit asks the law to take action

    Indian filmmaker Ashok Pandit also shared a video stating that such kind of publicity stunt should not be allowed and that whoever supported her on his should be punished. It is something very serious. 

    Poonam issued a public apology on social media earlier today for her drastic campaign. She claimed that her close pals, especially Shardul, are angry with her. She also apologized to him via Instagram Live. She stated that her only motive was to spread awareness about cervical cancer. 

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
