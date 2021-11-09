  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poonam Pandey controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping and more

    Poonam and Sam Bombay had got married on September 1, 2020. She has always hogged the limelight due to her controversies. Take a look at her popular controversies here. She had lately reported that she was assaulted by her husband Sam Bombay. 

    Poonam Pandey controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping and more SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 8:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actress Poonam Pandey has once again taken the limelight. She has reported that she was assaulted by her husband, Sam Bombay. She has lodged a complaint against him and reportedly was admitted to a hospital. The case was registered under several sections of the  Indian Penal Code (IPC).  Amid these new charges, let us take a look at some of her big controversies:

    1) Stripping controversy

    Poonam had created headlines when she had claimed that she would strip naked if the Indian cricket team wins World Cup in 2011. Coincidentally, the Indian cricket team had won, but BCCI did not allow the model to strip.

    2) Arrest for naked photoshoot

    It was in November 2020 when the actress was arrested in North Goa for allegedly shooting an obscene video on the beach. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party had filed a complaint against the actress for shooting a porn video at Goa'sGoa's Chapoli dam.

    3) Bollywood debut controversy

    The actress had done her Bollywood debut with her movie Nasha in 2013. Although, there were protests against the film and its release. Reportedly, the movie was banned in many places. Also read: Second time, Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting actress; read details

    Poonam Pandey controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping and more SCJ

    4) Raj Kundra case

    The actress had filed a lawsuit against Shilpa Shetty'sShetty's husband, Raj Kundra. She had accused Armsprime Media, the company which was responsible for handling The Poonam Pandey App. She claimed that content was illegally used after her contract had expired. Also read: Poonam Pandey says Raj Kundra leaked her personal number after she terminated the contract, read details

    5) Poonam Pandey's wedding with Sam Bombay

    Post a few days of her marriage, Poonam had accused her husband of molestation and assault. He was arrested under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code. She had also revealed on multiple social media platofrms, that she would break her marriage. To talk about the actress, she is famous for posting bold photos on her social media feed.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 9:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15 finale: Will contestants get entry via VIP zone? SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15 finale: Will contestants get entry via VIP zone?

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss contestant Shrishty Rode fractures her leg [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Bigg Boss contestant Shrishty Rode fractures her leg [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    Quentin Tarantino to auction seven unseen Pulp Fiction scenes as NFTs gcw

    Quentin Tarantino to auction seven unseen Pulp Fiction scenes as NFTs

    Video Icon
    Chhath puja: Bhojpuri Actress Trisha Kar Madhu trolled for performing ritual; check out

    Chhath puja: Bhojpuri Actress Trisha Kar Madhu trolled for performing ritual; check out

    Video Icon
    Vaani Kapoor's transgender role in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fair to LGBTQ community? RCB

    Vaani Kapoor's transgender role in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fair to LGBTQ community?

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 15 finale: Will contestants get entry via VIP zone? SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15 finale: Will contestants get entry via VIP zone?

    Video Icon
    Tripura violence Journalist Shyam Meera Singh activists booked under UAPA moves SC gcw

    Tripura violence: Journalist Shyam Meera Singh, other activists booked under UAPA moves SC

    Video Icon
    Chhath Puja 2021: Know the beliefs behind festival; read here drb

    Chhath Puja 2021: Know the beliefs behind festival; read here

    Video Icon
    Lucknow Rakesh Tikait to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat on Nov 22 protest to be intensified gcw

    Lucknow: Rakesh Tikait to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat on Nov 22, protest to be intensified

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Virat Kohli skips T20Is, Harshal Patel earns maiden national call-up-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Virat Kohli skips T20Is; Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer earn maiden call-ups

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon