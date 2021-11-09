Poonam Pandey controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping and more

Poonam and Sam Bombay had got married on September 1, 2020. She has always hogged the limelight due to her controversies. Take a look at her popular controversies here. She had lately reported that she was assaulted by her husband Sam Bombay.

Actress Poonam Pandey has once again taken the limelight. She has reported that she was assaulted by her husband, Sam Bombay. She has lodged a complaint against him and reportedly was admitted to a hospital. The case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Amid these new charges, let us take a look at some of her big controversies:

1) Stripping controversy

Poonam had created headlines when she had claimed that she would strip naked if the Indian cricket team wins World Cup in 2011. Coincidentally, the Indian cricket team had won, but BCCI did not allow the model to strip.

2) Arrest for naked photoshoot

It was in November 2020 when the actress was arrested in North Goa for allegedly shooting an obscene video on the beach. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party had filed a complaint against the actress for shooting a porn video at Goa'sGoa's Chapoli dam.

3) Bollywood debut controversy

The actress had done her Bollywood debut with her movie Nasha in 2013. Although, there were protests against the film and its release. Reportedly, the movie was banned in many places. Also read: Second time, Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting actress; read details

4) Raj Kundra case

The actress had filed a lawsuit against Shilpa Shetty'sShetty's husband, Raj Kundra. She had accused Armsprime Media, the company which was responsible for handling The Poonam Pandey App. She claimed that content was illegally used after her contract had expired. Also read: Poonam Pandey says Raj Kundra leaked her personal number after she terminated the contract, read details

5) Poonam Pandey's wedding with Sam Bombay

Post a few days of her marriage, Poonam had accused her husband of molestation and assault. He was arrested under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code. She had also revealed on multiple social media platofrms, that she would break her marriage. To talk about the actress, she is famous for posting bold photos on her social media feed.