    'Pooja Bhatt's brother assaulted me...', Ranvir Shorey makes SHOCKING claims against Mahesh Bhatt and others

    Ranvir Shorey has recently opened up about his contentious breakup with Pooja Bhatt, shedding new light on the allegations made against him. In a revealing interview, Ranvir addresses past accusations, claiming that Mahesh Bhatt played a role in spreading false information about him

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    Ranvir Shorey has finally addressed the fallout with Pooja Bhatt, a relationship that once held close friendship and romance before deteriorating into a bitter breakup. Pooja Bhatt had previously accused Ranvir of being abusive, a claim he has now responded to for the first time.

    In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranvir Shorey claimed that the real issue was with Pooja Bhatt’s brother, who he accused of assaulting him. Ranvir alleged that Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja's father, was behind spreading false stories about him to the media. He recounted a conflict with Mahesh Bhatt, where he felt disrespected and manipulated. Ranvir explained that after a disagreement, Mahesh Bhatt promised to resolve the matter privately but instead, reportedly fabricated stories to tarnish his image as an alcoholic and abusive person.

    Ranvir also shared that he was involved in a major scandal during the filming of his movie Lakshya in Ladakh in 2002. He revealed that he was informed of his mother's illness but could not leave the set due to ongoing shoots. Amidst these personal challenges, Ranvir mentioned being part of a significant scandal with another actress. His brother suggested he take a break in the US, where Ranvir pursued a six-month acting course and borrowed money. Upon returning to India, he resumed work with The Great Indian Comedy Show and saw the release of two previously shelved films, which were well-received by audiences. He reflected on these events as a period that stabilized his career and marked his arrival as a successful actor.

