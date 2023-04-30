Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Here's what Abhishek Bachchan has to say about Aishwarya Rai's performance; read his review

    Ponniyin Selvan, a period drama starring Aishwarya Rai, was released in cinemas on April 28. Abhishek Bachchan complimented his wife's film on Twitter, calling it 'her best so far.'

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Here's what Abhishek Bachchan has to say about Aishwarya Rai's performance; read his review RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    After delivering an outstanding performance in the first instalment of Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam delivered the second instalment of the historical drama on April 28. Fans are excited to see Ponniyin Selvan 2 in cinemas, thanks to the return of the whole ensemble star cast, which includes Aishwarya Rai, Chiytaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

    Abhishek Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 2 review
    The picture, which received positive reviews, drew many moviegoers to the theatres on its first day. Aside from all the fans and celebrities who are praising the film, Abhishek Bachchan is blown away by his wife Aishwarya Rai's performance as Nandini in the magnum opus. The film grossed Rs 38 crore at the box office on day one.

    The actor, who watched the film with the star cast in theatres, took to Twitter and penned a special note for the team. However, he did not hold back on praising Aishwarya’s beauty and acting in the film, calling it ‘the best by her so far.’

    Abhishek wrote, “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of Mrs Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan (sic).”

    Following his appreciation note, one Twitter user immediately commented, "As you should! Allow her to sign more films while you look after Aaradhya." Abhishek, who is renowned for his witty social media comments, reacted to the user, writing, "Let her sign??? She doesn't need my permission to do anything, Sir. Especially if it's something she enjoys."

    Also Read: Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Mani Ratnam, the director of Ponniyin Selvan 2, is in charge of the picture. It is based on the same-named novel by Kalki. In addition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film stars Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Trisha in prominent parts. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies are co-producing the film.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan talks about having baby, death threats, marriage, Shah Rukh Khan and more RBA

    Salman Khan talks about having baby, death threats, marriage, Shah Rukh Khan and more

    Is Salman Khan unlucky in love? Star reveals he had more than 6 girlfriends; read on RBA

    Is Salman Khan unlucky in love? Star reveals he had more than 6 girlfriends; read on

    Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian celeb to make starry appearance at King Charles III coronation; know details vmaBoll

    Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian celeb to make starry appearance at King Charles III coronation; know details

    Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passes away due to long-term illness ADC

    Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passes away due to long-term illness

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 1: Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai starrer film garners Rs 32 crores vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 1: Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai starrer film garners Rs 32 crores

    Recent Stories

    Punjab 9 killed, many feared trapped after gas leak in Ludhiana factory AJR

    Punjab: 9 killed, many feared trapped after gas leak in Ludhiana factory

    Salman Khan talks about having baby, death threats, marriage, Shah Rukh Khan and more RBA

    Salman Khan talks about having baby, death threats, marriage, Shah Rukh Khan and more

    Mann ki Baat 100th episode: Activist lauds PM Modi's call for 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign; check details AJR

    Mann ki Baat 100th episode: Activist lauds PM Modi's call for 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign; check details

    Truly special journey': PM Modi ahead of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat AJR

    'Truly special journey': PM Modi ahead of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

    Is Salman Khan unlucky in love? Star reveals he had more than 6 girlfriends; read on RBA

    Is Salman Khan unlucky in love? Star reveals he had more than 6 girlfriends; read on

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon