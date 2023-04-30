Ponniyin Selvan 2: Here's what Abhishek Bachchan has to say about Aishwarya Rai's performance; read his review

Ponniyin Selvan, a period drama starring Aishwarya Rai, was released in cinemas on April 28. Abhishek Bachchan complimented his wife's film on Twitter, calling it 'her best so far.'

After delivering an outstanding performance in the first instalment of Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam delivered the second instalment of the historical drama on April 28. Fans are excited to see Ponniyin Selvan 2 in cinemas, thanks to the return of the whole ensemble star cast, which includes Aishwarya Rai, Chiytaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

Abhishek Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 2 review

The picture, which received positive reviews, drew many moviegoers to the theatres on its first day. Aside from all the fans and celebrities who are praising the film, Abhishek Bachchan is blown away by his wife Aishwarya Rai's performance as Nandini in the magnum opus. The film grossed Rs 38 crore at the box office on day one.

The actor, who watched the film with the star cast in theatres, took to Twitter and penned a special note for the team. However, he did not hold back on praising Aishwarya’s beauty and acting in the film, calling it ‘the best by her so far.’

Abhishek wrote, “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of Mrs Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan (sic).”

Following his appreciation note, one Twitter user immediately commented, "As you should! Allow her to sign more films while you look after Aaradhya." Abhishek, who is renowned for his witty social media comments, reacted to the user, writing, "Let her sign??? She doesn't need my permission to do anything, Sir. Especially if it's something she enjoys."

Mani Ratnam, the director of Ponniyin Selvan 2, is in charge of the picture. It is based on the same-named novel by Kalki. In addition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film stars Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Trisha in prominent parts. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies are co-producing the film.