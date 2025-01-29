'Pinching somebody's...', Siddharth OPENS up on rejecting scripts where he had to SLAP a woman

Actor Siddharth, known for his outspoken nature, recently spoke at the Hyderabad Literary Festival with Vidya Rao, singer and writer, and mother of his wife, Aditi Rao Hydari. He discussed avoiding toxic masculinity in films, choosing roles with integrity, and prioritizing meaningful cinema over commercial success

Actor Siddharth is known for being outspoken, never hesitating to share his opinions, even when they stir controversy. At the recent Hyderabad Literary Festival, he engaged in a discussion with singer and writer Vidya Rao, who is also the mother of his wife, actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The conversation covered various topics, including the portrayal of toxic masculinity in cinema. Siddharth revealed that he had deliberately avoided taking on such roles in his career.

He acknowledged that rejecting these characters may have slowed his rise in commercial cinema. Reflecting on the kind of roles he turned down, he mentioned that he was often offered scripts where he would have to slap women, perform item songs, pinch someone’s waist, or dictate a woman’s actions. However, he chose to decline these roles because they did not align with his personal beliefs. He admitted that had he made different choices, he might have been a much bigger star today, but he always followed his instincts.

Siddharth also shared that over the years, people have appreciated him for being respectful toward women, portraying a positive relationship with parents and children, and maintaining an image that made his older films suitable for young audiences even today. He expressed how fulfilling it was to receive such recognition.

Although his choices were instinctive, he admitted that maintaining this stance often felt like an uphill battle. He recalled how the industry around him celebrated aggressive and macho behavior, while he was comfortable showing vulnerability, including shedding tears on screen, at a time when many promoted the idea that men should not display emotions.

Throughout his two-decade-long career, Siddharth has consciously avoided formulaic commercial films, instead selecting roles that showcase his versatility and defy the traditional hero archetype. His recent production, Chiththa, is an example of this approach, where the story was prioritized over his on-screen presence.

The actor, who was recently seen in the Tamil film Miss You, is now looking forward to the release of The Test, in which he stars alongside Nayanthara and Madhavan. Additionally, he plays a significant role in Indian 3, directed by Shankar, who also helmed Game Changer with Ram Charan.

